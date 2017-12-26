Systemax Declares $1.50 Per Share Special Dividend

Richard Leeds, Executive Chairman, said, "We are pleased to return capital to shareholders through this special dividend, which reflects the exceptional performance of our businesses as well as the strength of our balance sheet. As we enter 2018, we will maintain our strong balance sheet, and remain well positioned to execute on our business plan, invest in our growth opportunities, and explore strategic M&A."

About Systemax Inc.

Systemax Inc. (www.systemax.com) is a provider of industrial products in North America and technology products in France, going to market through a system of branded e-Commerce websites and relationship marketers. The primary brands are Global Industrial and Inmac Wstore.

