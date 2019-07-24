T-Cell Immunotherapies Market, 2019-2030
The T-Cell Immunotherapy Market, 2019-2030 (4th edition) report features an extensive study of the current market landscape and the future potential of T-cell immunotherapies (focusing particularly on CAR-T therapies, TCR therapies and TIL therapies). The report highlights the efforts of both industry players and academic organizations.
One of the key objectives of the report was to estimate the existing market size and identify potential growth opportunities for T-cell immunotherapies over the coming decade. Based on several parameters, such as target consumer segments, region-specific adoption rates and expected prices of such products, we have provided an informed estimate on the likely evolution of the market over the period 2019-2030.
The report includes potential sales forecasts of T-cell immunotherapies that are currently marketed or are in late stages of development. Additionally, it provides forecasts for the overall T-cell immunotherapies market, wherein both the current and upcoming opportunity is segmented across [A] type of therapy (CAR-T, TCR and TIL), [B] target indications (acute lymphoblastic leukemia, non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, melanoma, bladder cancer, lung cancer, head and neck cancer, multiple myeloma, sarcoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia, ovarian cancer, esophageal cancer, colorectal cancer, nasopharyngeal carcinoma, hepatocellular carcinoma, acute myeloid leukemia, and renal cell carcinoma), [C] target antigens (CD19, BCMA, CD19/22, EGFR, NY-ESO-1, gp100, p53, EBV, MUC1, WT-1 and others) and [D] key geographies (North America, Europe and Asia Pacific).
Key Topics Covered:
1. PREFACE
2. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
3. INTRODUCTION
3.1. Chapter Overview
3.2. Pillars of Cancer Therapy
3.3. Overview of Immunotherapies
3.4. Fundamentals of Cancer Immunotherapy
3.5. Classification of Cancer Immunotherapies
3.5.1. By Mechanism of Action
3.5.2. By Type of Target
3.5.3. By Approach
3.5.4. By Product Class
3.6. T-Cell Immunotherapies
3.6.1. Historical Evolution
3.6.2. Key Considerations for Developing T-Cell Immunotherapies
3.6.3. Strategies Employed for the Redirection of T-Cells
3.6.4. Manufacturing of Engineered T-Cells
3.6.5. T-Cell Transduction and Transfection Methods
3.7. Chimeric Antigen Receptor T-Cell Therapy (CAR-T)
3.7.1. History of Development
3.7.2. Anatomical Layout of CAR
3.7.3. Development of CAR-T Cells
3.7.4. Universal CAR-T Cells
3.7.5. Route of Administration of CAR-T Cell Therapies
3.7.6. Case Study: CD19 CAR-T Cell Therapies
3.7.7. Other Important Biological Targets for CAR Development
3.7.8. Challenges Associated with CAR-T Cell Therapies
3.8. T-Cell Receptor (TCR)-based Cell Therapy
3.8.1. History of Development
3.8.2. Anatomical Layout of TCR
3.8.3. Development of TCR for Therapy
3.8.4. Differences between CAR-T and TCR-based Therapies
3.9. Tumor Infiltrating Lymphocyte (TIL)-based Cell Therapy
3.9.1. History of Development
3.9.2. Development of TILs for Therapy
3.10. Key Challenges and Roadblocks
4. EMERGING TRENDS ON SOCIAL MEDIA
4.1. Chapter Overview
4.2. T-Cell Immunotherapies: Trends on Twitter
4.2.1. Historical Trend in Volume of Tweets
4.2.2. Trending Words / Phrases on Twitter
4.2.3. Most Popular Drugs on Twitter
4.2.4. Most Prolific Authors on Twitter
4.2.5. Most Popular Indications and Target Antigens
5. MARKET LANDSCAPE
5.1. Chapter Overview
5.2. T-Cell Immunotherapies: Overall Market Overview
5.2.1. Analysis by Type of Product
5.2.2. Analysis by Type of Developer
5.2.3. Analysis by Phase of Development
5.2.4. Analysis by Target Oncological Indications
5.2.5. Analysis by Popular Target Antigens (CAR-T Cell Therapies and TCR-based Therapies)
5.2.6. Analysis by Source of T-Cells
5.2.7. Analysis by Route of Administration
5.2.8. Key Industry Players: Analysis by Number of Therapies in Development
5.2.9. Key Non-Industry Players: Analysis by Number of Therapies in Development
6. KEY INSIGHTS
6.1. Chapter Overview
6.2. T-Cell Immunotherapies: Competitive Analysis by Popular Target Antigens
6.2.1. Popular Targets Related to Hematological Malignancies
6.2.2. Solid Tumors: Popular Targets
6.3. T-Cell Immunotherapies: Key Opinion Leaders
6.4. T-Cell Immunotherapies: CAR Construct Analysis
6.4.1. Analysis by Generation of CAR
6.4.2. Analysis by Type of scFv Antibody
6.4.3. Analysis by Type of Vector
6.4.4. Analysis by Type of Co-Stimulatory Domain(s)
7. CLINICAL TRIAL ANALYSIS
7.1. Chapter Overview
7.2. CAR-T Cell Therapies: Clinical Trial Analysis
7.2.1. Methodology
7.2.2. Analysis by Trial Registration Year
7.2.3. Geographical Analysis by Number of Registered Trials
7.2.4. Case Study: CAR-T Cell Therapy Market in China
7.2.4.1. Factors Contributing to the Growth of CAR-T Cell Therapy Trials in China
8. CAR-T CELL THERAPY PROFILES
8.1. Chapter Overview
8.2. KYMRIAH / Tisagenlecleucel / CTL019 (Novartis)
8.2.1. Therapy Overview
8.2.2. Current Development Status
8.2.3. Key Clinical Trial Results
8.2.4. Dosage Regimen, Price and Manufacturing
8.3. YESCARTA/ Axicabtagene Ciloleucel / KTE-C19 (Kite Pharma)
8.3.1. Therapy Overview
8.3.2. Current Development Status
8.3.3. Key Clinical Trial Results
8.3.4. Dosage Regimen, Price and Manufacturing
8.4. JCAR (Juno Therapeutics)
8.4.1. Therapy Overview
8.4.2. Current Development Status
8.4.3. Key Clinical Trial Results
8.4.4. Dosage Regimen and Manufacturing
8.5. bb2121 (bluebird bio / Celgene)
8.6. LCAR-B38M CAR-T (Nanjing Legend Biotech / Janssen Biotech)
8.7. CD19 CAR-T Cell Therapy (Takara Bio)
8.8. Dual Targeting CAR-T Cell Therapy (Autolus)
8.9. CAR-T Cell Therapies (Sinobioway Cell Therapy / The First Affiliated Hospital of Anhui Medical University)
9. TCR-BASED THERAPY PROFILES
9.1. Chapter Overview
9.2. SPEAR T-Cells (Adaptimmune / GlaxoSmithKline)
9.3. IMCgp100 (Immunocore)
9.4. ALT-801 (Altor BioScience)
9.5. JTCR016 (Juno Therapeutics)
9.6. CMD-602 / WT1 TCR Therapy (Cell Medica)
9.7. TBI-1301 (Takara Bio)
10. TIL-BASED THERAPY PROFILES
10.1. Chapter Overview
10.2. Autologous TIL Therapies (Iovance Biotherapeutics)
10.2.1. Therapy Overview
10.2.2. Current Development Status
10.2.2.1. LN-144
10.2.2.2. LN-145
10.2.3. Key Clinical Trial Results
10.2.4. Dosage Regimen and Manufacturing
10.2.5. Patent Portfolio
10.3. TIL (Nantes University Hospital)
10.4. TIL (Netherlands Cancer Institute)
11. KEY THERAPEUTIC AREAS FOR T-CELL THERAPIES
11.1. Chapter Overview
11.2. Haematological Malignancies
11.2.1. Leukaemia and Lymphoma
11.2.2. Multiple Myeloma
11.3. Solid Tumors
11.3.1. Metastatic Melanoma
11.3.2. Lung Cancer
11.3.3. Pancreatic Cancer
11.3.4. Liver Cancer
11.3.5. Breast Cancer
11.3.6. Ovarian Cancer
11.3.7. Bladder Cancer
11.3.8. Kidney Cancer
12. EMERGING TECHNOLOGIES
12.1. Chapter Overview
12.2. Genome Editing Technologies
12.2.1. Applications of Genome Editing Technologies
12.2.2. Emerging Technology Platforms for T-Cell Therapy Development and Production
12.2.2.1. CRISPR / Cas9 System
12.2.2.2. TALENs
12.2.2.3. megaTAL
12.2.3. Competitiveness Analysis: Genome Editing Technologies
12.3. Designing T-Cell Therapies with Improved Characteristics
12.3.1. Technologies for Targeting Multiple Types of Cancers
12.3.2. Technologies for Improving Therapeutic Safety
12.3.2.1. Armored CAR and EGFRt Technology
12.3.2.1.1. Juno Therapeutics
12.3.2.2. RheoSwitch Therapeutic System
12.3.2.2.1. Intrexon
12.3.2.3. Inducible Caspase 9 Safety Switch
12.3.2.3.1. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals
12.3.2.3.1.1. CaspaCIDe Technology
12.3.2.3.1.2. CIDeCAR Technology
12.3.2.3.1.3. GoCAR-T Technology
12.3.2.4. On-Off Switch, Multiple Companies
12.3.2.3.1. Inhibitory CAR (iCAR) (Juno Therapeutics)
12.3.2.3.2. On-Off Switch (Theravectys)
13. PARTNERSHIPS AND COLLABORATIONS
13.1. Chapter Overview
13.2. Partnership Models
13.3. T-Cell Immunotherapies: List of Partnerships and Collaborations
14. FUNDING AND INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
14.1. Chapter Overview
14.2. Types of Funding
14.3. T-Cell Immunotherapies: Funding and Investment Analysis
15. OTHER T-CELL IMMUNOTHERAPIES
15.1. Chapter Overview
15.2. Other T-Cell Immunotherapies
15.2.1. Analysis by Phase of Development
15.2.2. Analysis by Target Therapeutic Area
15.2.3. Analysis by Type of Cells
15.2.4. Analysis by Source of T-Cells
15.3. Treg Cell Therapy
15.4. T-Cell-based Vaccines
15.5. Virus-Driven T-Cell Therapy
15.6. Fucosylated T-Cell Therapy
15.7. PD-1 Knockout Engineered T-Cell Therapy
15.8. TAC-T Cell Therapy
15.9. Gama Delta T-Cell Therapy
16. CASE STUDY: CELL THERAPY MANUFACTURING
16.1. Chapter Overview
16.2. Cell Therapy Manufacturing
16.3. Cell Therapy Manufacturing Models
16.3.1. Centralized Manufacturing
16.3.2. Decentralized Manufacturing
16.4. Scalability of Cell Therapy Manufacturing Processes
16.4.1. Scale-up
16.4.2. Scale-out
16.5. Types of Cell Therapy Manufacturers
16.6. Key Challenges Related to Manufacturing Cell Therapies
16.7. Important Factors for Cell Therapy Manufacturing
16.7.1. Cell Characterization
16.7.2. Cost of Goods
16.8. Automation of Cell Therapy Manufacturing Processes
16.9. Cell Therapy Manufacturing Supply Chain
16.10. Companies with In-House Capabilities
16.11. Contract Manufacturers
16.12. Regulatory Landscape
17. COST PRICE ANALYSIS
17.1. Chapter Overview
17.2. Factors Contributing to the High Price of Cell / Gene Therapies
17.3. Pricing Models for T-Cell Immunotherapies
17.3.1. Based on Associated Costs
17.3.2. Based on Availability of Competing Products
17.3.3. Based on Patient Segment
17.3.4. Based on the Opinions of Industry Experts
17.4. Reimbursement-related Considerations For T-Cell Immunotherapies
17.4.1. Case Study: The National Institute for Health and Care Excellence's (NICE) Appraisal of CAR-T Therapies
18. MARKET SIZING AND OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS
18.1. Chapter Overview
18.2. Scope and Limitations
18.3. Key Assumptions and Forecast Methodology
18.4. Overall T-Cell Immunotherapies Market, 2019-2030
18.5. T-Cell Immunotherapies Market: Value Creation Analysis
18.6. Overall CAR-T Cell Therapies Market, 2019-2030
18.6.5. Product Wise Sales Forecast
18.6.5.1. KYMRIAH (Novartis)
18.6.5.2. YESCARTA (Gilead Sciences)
18.6.5.3. bb2121 (bluebird bio / Celgene)
18.6.5.4. LCAR-B38M CAR-T (Nanjing Legend Biotech / Janssen)
18.6.5.5. MB-CART19.1 (Miltenyi Biotec)
18.6.5.6. CD19 CAR-T (Sinobioway Cell Therapy)
18.6.5.7. JCAR017 (Juno Therapeutics / Celgene / WuXi AppTec)
18.6.5.8. AUTO2 (Autolus)
18.6.5.9. AUTO3 (Autolus)
18.6.5.10. GPC3 CAR-T (Shanghai GeneChem)
18.6.5.11. BCMA CAR-T (The Pregene (ShenZhen) Biotechnology)
18.6.5.12. CD19 CAR-T (The Pregene (ShenZhen) Biotechnology)
18.6.5.13. CD19 CAR-T (Shanghai Bioray Laboratory)
18.6.5.14. Humanized CD19-CAR-T (Shanghai Unicar-Therapy Bio-medicine Technology)
18.6.5.15. PCAR-019 (PersonGen BioTherapeutics)
18.6.5.16. TBI-1501 (Takara Bio)
18.6.5.17. IM19 CAR-T Cell Therapy (Beijing Immunochina Medical Science & Technology)
18.6.5.18. CCT301 CAR-T Cell Therapy (Shanghai Sinobioway Sunterra Biotech)
18.6.5.19. BinD19 (Shenzhen BinDeBio)
18.6.5.20. CARCIK-CD19 (Formula Pharmaceuticals)
18.6.5.21. EGFR CART Cell Therapy (The Beijing Pregene Science and Technology)
18.6.5.22. Anti-MUC1 CAR-T Cell Therapy (Guangzhou Anjie Biomedical Technology)
18.7. Overall TCR-based Therapies Market
18.7.1. TCR-based Therapies Market: Distribution by Target Indication
18.7.2. TCR-based Therapies Market: Distribution by Target Antigen
18.7.3. TCR-based Therapies Market: Distribution by Key Players
18.7.4. TCR-based Therapies Market: Distribution by Geography
18.7.6. Product Wise Sales Forecast
18.7.6.1. GSK3377794 (GlaxoSmithKline / Adaptimmune Therapeutics / Merck)
18.7.6.2. IMCgp100 (Immunocore)
18.7.6.3. TBI-1301 (Takara Bio)
18.7.6.4. ALT-801 (Altor Bioscience)
18.7.6.5. JTCR016 (Juno Therapeutics)
18.7.6.6. LioCyx (Lion TCR)
18.8. Overall TIL-based Therapies Market
18.8.1. TIL-based Therapies Market: Distribution by Target Indication
18.8.3. TIL-based Therapies Market: Distribution by Key Players
18.8.4. TIL-based Therapies Market: Distribution by Geography
18.8.5. Product Wise Sales Forecast
18.8.5.1. TILs (Nantes University Hospital)
18.8.5.2. TILs (Netherlands Cancer Institute)
18.8.5.3. Lifileucel (LN-144) (Iovance Biotherapeutics)
18.8.5.4. LN-145 (Iovance Biotherapeutics)
18.8.5.5. LTX-315 and TILs (Lytix Biopharma)
19. PROMOTIONAL ANALYSIS
19.1. Chapter Overview
19.2. Channels used for Promotional Campaigns
19.3. Summary of Product Website Analysis
19.4. Summary of Patient Support Services and Informative Downloads
19.5. KYMRIAH: Promotional Analysis
19.6. YESCARTA: Promotional Analysis
20. COMPANY PROFILES
20.1. Chapter Overview
20.2. Adaptimmune Therapeutics
20.3. Autolus
20.4. bluebird bio
20.5. CARsgen Therapeutics
20.6. Celgene
20.7. Cell Medica
20.8. Cellectis
20.9. Cellular Biomedicine Group
20.10. Immunocore
20.11. Innovative Cellular Therapeutics
20.12. Iovance Biotherapeutics
20.13. Kite Pharma
20.14. Lion TCR
20.15. Noile-Immune Biotech
20.16. Novartis
20.17. Shanghai GeneChem
20.18. Sinobioway Cell Therapy
20.19. Takara Bio
20.20. Unum Therapeutics
20.21. ZIOPHARM Oncology
21. CONCLUDING REMARKS
21.1. Chapter Overview
21.2. Key Takeaways
22. EXECUTIVE INSIGHTS
22.1. Chapter Overview
22.2. Cell Therapies
22.3. Glycostem Therapeutics
22.4. Gracell Biotechnologies
22.5. Lion TCR
22.6. TxCell
22.7. Kite Pharma
22.8. Celyad
22.9. Iovance Biotherapeutics
22.10. Waisman Biomanufacturing
22.11. Theravectys
22.12. Changhai Hospital
22.13. University of Colorado
23. APPENDIX 1: TABULATED DATA
24. APPENDIX 2: LIST OF COMPANIES AND ORGANIZATIONS
