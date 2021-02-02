T-REX Exchange Announces Its Expansion to E-Commerce

SINGAPORE, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- T-REX Global Enterprise, the holding company of T-REX Global OU Estonia, owner of the platform www.t-rex.exchange, is pleased to announce that the platform will be expanding, horizontally and vertically, the ecosystem built on the blockchain network. This is built on its successful 18-month pilot operation in various countries in which massive continuous improvements to the platform were made to improve user experience and ease of use.

T-REX's next phase will enable users worldwide to easily participate in the new blockchain-based economy, making peer-to-peer transactions of services and goods become borderless and at one's fingertips. Based on the ever-increasing popularity of blockchain technology, the platform will be able to touch the unbanked population - a huge untapped market and will be able to connect them to the worldwide economy.

"Our service will enable people with just a smartphone to join the community where they are able to trade, exchange goods and services securely as we provide an easy-to-use workflow tightly integrated into an escrow payment model built on the blockchain network," says Mr. Yoshitake Yamamoto, Chief Strategy Officer of T-REX. "We are building an ecosystem of peer-to-peer economies for everyone. It is entirely borderless and at one's fingertips."

The platform will soon roll out several payment methods and processes that will aim to enable its users to join this evolution and improve their well being. For starters, trading of popular gift cards will be introduced, with an automated and by-progress payment release workflow which will reduce dramatically time spent and disputes on doing transactions. Goods, second-handed goods and services are also in the pipeline for the immediate future.

"We are making massive steps toward our vision when we first established the company, which is to bring wealth and prosperity to everyone, especially the unbanked population in the world," says Mr. Chau Vu, founder and CEO of T-REX Global. "Approximately 2 billion people globally are unbanked and that represents a huge market. We are excited with the platform and believe it will bring massive improvement to everyone's life. If you have a smartphone with internet connection, you are welcome to join and make a good income."

T-REX (www.t-rex.exchange) is an escrow platform using blockchain to enable various types of P2P transactions in a friendly and secured way. This means borderless, low-fee and almost instant transactions of goods and services to everyone, even the unbanked population.

In 2018, it has successfully raised strategic capital from Rachel Limited Japan, an investment arm of the chairman of a Tokyo-Nikkei listed investment group, a company worth more than USD 400 millions in market capitalization. In 2019, we launched T-REX.Exchange in various countries, an P2P exchange platform. In 2020, we are rolling out globally with the support of over 300 payment methods and will soon be adding more to the vertical integration to realize our vision.

