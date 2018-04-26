T. Rowe Price Group Adds Richard Verma As Independent Director, Declares Quarterly Dividend, Increases Stock Repurchase Authorization

Additionally, at its annual meeting today, T. Rowe Price Group stockholders elected all 12 nominees to the Board of Directors, including first-time nominee and independent director Richard R. Verma. Mr. Verma is vice chairman and partner at The Asia Group, a strategic advisory firm to companies seeking to excel across Asia. Previously, he served as United States ambassador to India from 2014 to 2017, a partner and senior counselor at global law firm Steptoe & Johnson LLP, assistant secretary of state for legislative affairs, and senior national security advisor to the Senate majority leader. Mr. Verma is also a veteran of the U.S. Air Force, where he served on active duty as a judge advocate.

Stockholders also approved, by a non-binding advisory vote, the 2017 compensation paid to the company's named executive officers; approved the charter amendment eliminating the provision that limits voting of share ownership to 15% of the outstanding shares; and ratified the reappointment of KPMG LLP as the company's independent registered public accounting firm for 2018.

Brian C. Rogers, nonexecutive chairman of T. Rowe Price Group

"Rich brings substantial experience and a global perspective with respect to public policy, business, foreign and legislative affairs, strategic leadership, and corporate social responsibility. We are excited to have him on board and look forward to benefiting from his strategic insights and counsel."

