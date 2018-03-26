T. Rowe Price Honored With Fifty-Six 2018 Fund Awards From Investor's Business Daily

T. Rowe Price (Nasdaq: TROW) announced today that its mutual funds were winners of 56 Investor's Business Daily's Best Mutual Funds 2018 Awards.

(Nasdaq: TROW) announced today that its mutual funds were winners of 56 Investor's Business Daily's Best Mutual Funds 2018 Awards. The awards honor funds that have beat benchmarks for the past one-, three-, five-, and 10-year periods ending December 31, 2017 .

. T. Rowe Price was honored in 11 categories, including U.S. Diversified Equity Funds, Growth Funds, Blend Funds, Large-cap Funds, Mid-cap Funds, Small-cap Funds, Sector Funds, International Stock Funds, Taxable Bond Funds, Muni Bond Funds, and International Bond Funds.

was honored in 11 categories, including U.S. Diversified Equity Funds, Growth Funds, Blend Funds, Large-cap Funds, Mid-cap Funds, Small-cap Funds, Sector Funds, International Stock Funds, Taxable Bond Funds, Muni Bond Funds, and International Bond Funds. Several of T. Rowe Price's funds received special recognition for their 10-year performance, including the T. Rowe Price New Horizons Fund in the U.S. Diversified Equity Funds, Growth Funds, and Small-cap Funds categories; the T. Rowe Price Institutional Mid-Cap Equity Growth Fund in the Mid-cap Funds category; and the T. Rowe Price Global Technology Fund and T. Rowe Price Media and Telecommunications Fund in the Sector Funds category.

QUOTES

Rob Sharps, Group Chief Investment Officer, T. Rowe Price:

"We are honored Investor's Business Daily has acknowledged so many of our actively managed funds for beating benchmarks the past one-, three-, five-, and 10-year periods. Being recognized across such a wide spectrum of sectors, asset classes, and investing styles speaks to the strength of T. Rowe Price's bottom-up investment approach, and the talent of our global platform of portfolio managers and research analysts."

Susan Warfel, Managing Editor, Investor's Business Daily:

"IBD's Best Mutual Funds Awards recognize an elite class of funds that have delivered superior performance in all four time periods included in the analysis. Investor's Business Daily congratulates T. Rowe Price for the strong showing of its funds among the 2018 award winners."

AWARDS DETAILS

CATEGORY TICKER U.S. Diversified Equity Funds T. Rowe Price New Horizons PRNHX T. Rowe Price Institutional Large-Cap Growth TRLGX T. Rowe Price QM US Small-Cap Growth Equity PRDSX T. Rowe Price Institutional Mid-Cap Equity Growth PMEGX T. Rowe Price New America Growth PRWAX T. Rowe Price Mid-Cap Growth RPMGX T. Rowe Price Institutional Large-Cap Core Growth TPLGX T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth TRBCX T. Rowe Price Growth Stock PRGFX T. Rowe Price Tax-Efficient Equity PREFX T. Rowe Price Institutional US Structured Research TRISX T. Rowe Price Capital Opportunity PRCOX Equity Growth Funds T. Rowe Price New Horizons PRNHX T. Rowe Price Institutional Large-Cap Growth TRLGX T. Rowe Price QM US Small-Cap Growth Equity PRDSX T. Rowe Price Institutional Mid-Cap Equity Growth PMEGX T. Rowe Price New America Growth PRWAX T. Rowe Price Mid-Cap Growth RPMGX T. Rowe Price Institutional Large-Cap Core Growth TPLGX T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth TRBCX T. Rowe Price Growth Stock PRGFX T. Rowe Price Tax-Efficient Equity PREFX Equity Blend T. Rowe Price Institutional US Structured Research TRISX T. Rowe Price Capital Opportunity PRCOX Large-cap Funds T. Rowe Price Institutional Large-Cap Growth TRLGX T. Rowe Price New America Growth PRWAX T. Rowe Price Institutional Large-Cap Core Growth TPLGX T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth TRBCX T. Rowe Price Growth Stock PRGFX T. Rowe Price Tax-Efficient Equity PREFX T. Rowe Price Institutional US Structured Research TRISX T. Rowe Price Capital Opportunity PRCOX Mid-cap Funds T. Rowe Price Institutional Mid-Cap Equity Growth PMEGX T. Rowe Price Mid-Cap Growth RPMGX Small-cap Funds T. Rowe Price New Horizons PRNHX T. Rowe Price QM US Small-Cap Growth Equity PRDSX Sector Funds T. Rowe Price Global Technology PRGTX T. Rowe Price Media & Telecommunications PRMTX T. Rowe Price Science & Technology PRSCX International Stock Funds T. Rowe Price International Discovery PRIDX T. Rowe Price Global Stock PRGSX T. Rowe Price Japan PRJPX T. Rowe Price International Stock PRITX T. Rowe Price Overseas Stock TROSX U.S. Taxable Bond Funds T. Rowe Price Institutional High Yield TRHYX T. Rowe Price High Yield PRHYX T. Rowe Price US Treasury Long-Term PRULX T. Rowe Price Corporate Income PRPIX T. Rowe Price Spectrum Income RPSIX T. Rowe Price Institutional Core Plus TICPX T. Rowe Price US Bond Enhanced Index PBDIX Muni Bond Funds T. Rowe Price Tax-Free High Yield PRFHX T. Rowe Price Summit Municipal Inc PRINX T. Rowe Price California Tax-Free Bond PRXCX International Bond Funds T. Rowe Price Institutional Emerging Markets Bond TREBX T. Rowe Price Emerging Markets Bond PREMX

ABOUT INVESTOR'S BUSINESS DAILY

Investor's Business Daily is a leading financial news and research organization recognized for proprietary stock screens, comparative performance ratings and a record of identifying stock leaders as they emerge. The company takes a data-first approach to investing, educating investors about how to invest successfully using tested methods and sound research. IBD has honed its approach over the last 50 years to help investors make smarter decisions. Its stock lists have outperformed the S&P, and its recent presidential poll, the most accurate over the past four election cycles, was one of only two national polls to accurately predict the outcome of the 2016 Presidential Election. IBD offers a number of interactive stock research tools and information for investors of every level. To learn more about all that IBD has available, please visit www.investors.com.

ABOUT THE IBD BEST MUTUAL FUNDS AWARDS

Funds named to the list are selected because they have beaten the broad market over the past one, three, five and 10 years. Award winners were named across 12 categories: U.S. Diversified Equity Funds, Growth Funds, Blend Funds, Value Funds, Large-cap Funds, Mid-cap Funds, Small-cap Funds, Sector Funds, International Stock Funds, Taxable Bond Funds, Muni Funds, and International Bond Funds. The complete list of winners can be found here: http://www.investors.com/mutualfundawards. To find out more about this year's winners, read analysis of the respective categories, and learn about how to invest in mutual funds, please visit http://www.investors.com/mutualfundawards.

ABOUT T. ROWE PRICE

Founded in 1937, Baltimore-based T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. is a global investment management organization with $1.02 trillion in assets under management as of February 28, 2018. The organization provides a broad array of mutual funds, subadvisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries. The company also offers sophisticated investment planning and guidance tools. T. Rowe Price's disciplined, risk-aware investment approach focuses on diversification, style consistency, and fundamental research. For more information, visit troweprice.com or our Twitter, YouTube, LinkedIn, and Facebook sites.

The strategies, products, and services mentioned are offered via subsidiaries of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. This does not constitute a distribution, an offer, an invitation, a recommendation, or a solicitation to sell or buy any securities in any jurisdiction.

T. ROWE PRICE, INVEST WITH CONFIDENCE, and the Bighorn Sheep design are, collectively and/or apart, trademarks or registered trademarks of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. in the United States, European Union, and other countries.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

All funds are subject to market risk, including the possible loss of principal. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results.

All the funds considered for these lists have at least $100 million in assets and 10 years of operation. The oldest share class is used for each fund. Only eligible investors may purchase Institutional shares. See a prospectus for eligibility requirements and other available share classes. The benchmarks used for each category are as follows: US equity funds- S&P 500 Index, international stock funds- MSCI EAFE Index, US taxable bond funds- Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Aggregate Bond Index, international bond funds- Bloomberg Barclays Global Aggregate Bond Index, and municipal bond funds- Bloomberg Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

T. Rowe Price Investment Services, Inc., distributor, T. Rowe Price mutual funds.

Download a prospectus





View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/t-rowe-price-honored-with-fifty-six-2018-fund-awards-from-investors-business-daily-300619417.html

SOURCE T. Rowe Price Group, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.troweprice.com

