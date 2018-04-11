Table Mountain Casino's Massive Cash Jackpot Showers April Winner With $86,963.16

This popular Massive Cash Jackpot is a completely random jackpot found only at Central California's Table Mountain Casino, and is guaranteed to hit anywhere between $50,000 and $150,000 . As soon as it hits, the Massive Cash Jackpot meter starts climbing again, beginning at $50,000! No winning combination on the slot reels is needed to trigger this jackpot, just luck and playing with your Table Mountain Casino Player's Club Card inserted in your machine.

Rob Goslin, Casino President and General Manager, offered his congratulations to Arnold and said, "What a winning way to bring in the month of April! We are so glad that Arnold made the short drive from Hanford to Table Mountain Casino. On behalf of the entire team at Table Mountain Casino, congratulations to Arnold on winning this Massive Cash Jackpot!"

The month of April brings an array of special promotions for Table Mountain Players Club members, with the $175,000 Spring into Riches Giveaway, the Earn & Win Extravaganza on Tuesday, April 24th from Noon-8PM, the $5,000 Wednesday Slot Tournaments, and the always-popular Play, Spin and Win Tuesdays. For more information and details about all that Table Mountain Casino has to offer, including award-winning restaurants, headliner entertainment, and more fun and exciting promotions, go to www.tmcasino.com or stop by the Player's Club located inside the Casino.

Table Mountain Casino is owned and operated by the Table Mountain Rancheria of California who actively support many community-based agencies and non-profit organizations serving residents of the greater Fresno area and the regional San Joaquin Valley community. Table Mountain Casino proudly operates an alcohol and drug free environment. Must be at least 18 years of age to game.

