TAILOS Robotics partnership with Aimbridge Hospitality yields high ROI for busy hotels

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TAILOS Robotics is thrilled to announce its partnership with Aimbridge Hospitality, one of the largest hotel management companies in the United States. With over 1500 hotels in its portfolio, Aimbridge is committed to elevating the guest experience and ensuring high levels of cleanliness across all properties. TAILOS Robotic Vacuums sits at the center of their automation strategy to reach new heights in a challenging labor market.

While labor shortages have been a persistent issue in the hospitality industry, TAILOS' technology provides a solution that can help alleviate these challenges. The robots can effectively clean hotel rooms, hallways, conference rooms, and large banquet spaces, freeing up staff to focus on other tasks and allowing hotels to operate more efficiently.

TAILOS' advanced robot technology has proven to significantly improve guest satisfaction scores (GSS) and increase overall cleanliness. The robots are designed to deep clean carpets up to 95% of the surface area, leaving no spot untouched and ensuring a spotless environment for guests. No setup, mapping, or integration is required. Simply "Press Play, Walk Away" and let the vacuum handle the dull, dirty, and mundane tasks.

With the implementation of our carpet cleaning robots, Lorraine Cruz, General Manager at Fairfield San Antonio, recognizes the tremendous benefits this technology brings to her properties. "We love using TAILOS in the hallways, and our guests love it too. It does an outstanding job keeping those areas clean," says Cruz.

Aimbridge is well-positioned to leverage the cost savings and operational efficiencies that come with the implementation of automated carpet cleaning technology. By embracing this cutting-edge technology, Aimbridge is positioning itself as an industry leader and is demonstrating its commitment to delivering exceptional value to its guests and owners. The sheer size of the Aimbridge portfolio makes this a significant opportunity for the company and its stakeholders. With its innovative approach, Aimbridge is poised to make a significant impact on the industry and set a new standard for hotel management companies.

