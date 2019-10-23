Taiwan Fast-moving Consumer Goods and Smart Home Appliances Consumer Buying Behaviors

DUBLIN, Oct. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Taiwanese Consumer Buying Behavior towards Fast-moving Consumer Goods and Smart Home Appliances" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides an analysis of Taiwanese consumers' buying behavior towards fast-moving consumer goods and smart home appliances and examines the findings from various perspectives.

According to the survey, the number of Taiwanese consumers preferring both physical & online shopping and online shopping-only is increasing; the number of consumers preferring to shop only at physical stores, however, is declining, indicating that online retail platforms have become an important channel for consumers when they want to make purchases.

List of Topics

Overview of Taiwan's retail channels such as physical and online and four types of retail channels in 2017 and 2018, and includes the survey findings regarding differences across shopping platforms, PC and mobile devices, payment and delivery methods, and age cohorts

Key Topics Covered:



1. Overall Physical and Online Shopping Behavior Analysis

1.1 Types of Retail Channels in Taiwan

1.2 Five Retail Channel Types

2. Online Shopping Behavior Analysis

2.1 Survey Description

2.2 Physical vs. Online

2.3 Average Monthly Online Retail Spending, 2014-2018

2.4 Information Platform Types

2.5 Connected Devices

2.6 Age Differences

2.7 Online Shopping via Mobile Devices

2.8 Online Shopping Channels

2.9 Online Shopping Platforms

2.10 Online Shopping Categories

2.11 Online Payment Methods

2.12 Online Shopping Delivery Methods

3. Online Shopping Behavior Analysis-Fast-moving Consumer Goods

3.1 Scope of Fast-moving Consumer Goods

3.2 Channels to Obtain FMCG Information

3.3 Online Shopping Experiences with FMCG (4Q 2018)

3.4 FMCG Online Shopping Motivations

3.5 FMCG Categories of Top 5 Brands

3.6 FMCG Online Shopping Platforms

4. Online Shopping Behavior Analysis-Smart Home Appliances

4.1 Scope for Smart Home Appliances

4.2 Platforms to Obtain Smart Home Appliance Information

4.3 Online Shopping Experiences with Smart Home Appliances (4Q 2018)

4.4 Preferences for Small-size Smart Home Appliances and Smart Speakers

4.5 Channels to Purchase Smart Home Appliances

4.6 Smart Home Appliance Online Shopping Platforms

5. Conclusion

5.1 Online Shopping Behavior and Trend Analysis



