Taiwan Mobile Wallet and Payment Market Opportunities to 2025: Mobile Commerce, International Remittance, P2P Transfer, Bill Payment, Retail Spend, Consumer Attitude & Behaviour, and Risk

The mobile payment industry in Taiwan is expected to record a CAGR of 18.1% to reach US$ 130,517.7 million by 2025. The mobile wallet payment segment in value terms increased at a CAGR of 18.2% during 2018-2025.



This report provides a comprehensive view on mobile payment / mobile wallet market size and growth dynamics, industry dynamics, retail spending, consumer attitude and behaviour, and competitive landscape in Taiwan. The report focuses on data-centric analysis of mobile payment market dynamics to help companies understand business and investment opportunities along with risks.



It details growth dynamics in 45+ market segments (600+ KPIs) across mobile commerce, mobile P2P transfer (domestic and international remittance), mobile lending, and a range of other payment avenues in Taiwan.



Report Scope

This report provides in-depth market opportunity analysis and growth dynamics of mobile payment industry in Taiwan. Below is a summary of key market segments:



Market Size and Forecast

Mobile payment and mobile wallet market size and forecast across 45+ markets segments on three essential KPIs - mobile payment transaction value, volume and average transaction value.



Taiwan Market Share of Key Mobile Wallet Companies

Provides market share by key players in value terms.

Taiwan Market Share by Mobile Payment Technology: Provides market share by key mobile payment technologies -

SMS / USSD

NFC

Code Based



Web Based

Taiwan Mobile Proximity Payment Market Size and Forecast

Mobile payment and mobile wallet market size and forecast by mobile proximity payment.



Mobile Wallet Usage Analysis by Consumer Profile: Drawing from proprietary survey results, this report identifies and interprets key mobile payment KPIs, including spend by age, gender, and income level in both value and volume terms.



Retail Spend Analysis through Mobile Wallet: Breaks down retail spend across 10 categories to provide detailed insights on consumer behaviour and changing dynamics of spend through mobile wallet. Retail spend categories tracked include food and grocery, health & beauty, apparel and footwear, books / music / video, consumer electronics, pharmacy and wellness, restaurants & bars, toys, kids & babies, media and entertainment, services



Taiwan Mobile Retail Shopping Market Size and Forecast (2016 - 2025)

Market opportunity and growth dynamics in retail shopping by mobile payment transaction value, volume and average transaction value across following segments in Taiwan

In-Store Retail

Online Retail

Domestic Online Retail

International Online Retail

Taiwan Mobile Travel Booking Market Size and Forecast (2016 - 2025)

Market opportunity and growth dynamics by mobile payment transaction value, volume and average transaction value across following mobile travel booking segments in Taiwan

Offline Travel Booking

Online Travel Bookings

Online Flight Bookings

Online Bus & Train Bookings

Online Hotel Bookings

Online Domestic Travel Bookings

Online Domestic Flight Bookings

Online Domestic Bus & Train Bookings

Online Domestic Hotel Bookings

Online International Travel Bookings

Online International Flight Bookings

Online International Bus & Train Bookings

Online International Hotel Bookings

Spend During Travel

Transit & Toll - Metro & Cabs Bookings

Taiwan Mobile Domestic and International Remittance Market Size and Forecast (2016 - 2025)

Market opportunity and growth dynamics by mobile payment transaction value, volume and average transaction value across the following domestic and international remittance segments in Taiwan

Domestic Remittance (P2P)

Intra City P2P

Inter State P2P

International Remittance

Outbound Remittance

Inbound Remittance

Taiwan Mobile Recharge, Bill Payment, and Other Payment Market Size and Forecast (2016 - 2025)

Market opportunity and growth dynamics by mobile payment transaction value, volume and average transaction value across the following mobile recharge and bill payment segments in Taiwan

Insurance Payments

Fuel Bills

Healthcare and Wellness Bills

Rental Payment

Mobile Recharge/Payment

DTH Recharge/Payment

Broadband/Data Cards Recharge/Payment

Landline Recharge/Payment

Credit Cards Payment

Taiwan Mobile Financial Services Market Size and Forecast (2016 - 2025)

Market opportunity and growth dynamics by mobile payment transaction value, volume and average transaction value across the following financial services segments in Taiwan

Investment Payment

P2P Lending

Charity and Crowd Funding

Social Gifting

Fee

Person to Government (P2G) Payment

Companies Mentioned



Line Pay

Apple Pay

JKo Pay

Android Pay

E. Sun Wallet

Taiwan Pay

