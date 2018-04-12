Tajikistan diversifies LPG imports

Tajikistan and Uzbekistan signed an intergovernmental agreement during a visit by Uzbekistan president Shavkat Mirziyoyev to Tajikistan last month. Under the deal, Uzbek state-owned Neftegazexport will deliver up to 80,000t of LPG to Tajik private-sector company Allat this year. This represents about a fifth of Tajikistan's LPG consumption, which is mainly used as a transport fuel. This will be the first time in the last decade that Uzbekistan has exported LPG to Tajikistan.

Separately, the largest producer and exporter of LPG in Kazakhstan, Tengizchevroil, signed a contract in March with three Tajik importers to supply Tajikistan with up to 4,500 t/month of LPG, until the end of this year. This is the first time that Tengizchevroil has sold LPG to Uzbekistan.

The pricing reference used in these deals is the Argus daf Bekabad assessment. This represents the price of LPG by rail to Bekabad on the Uzbekistan- Tajikistan border. The daf Bekabad price is produced weekly and published in the Argus International LPG report and the Russian language Argus Russian LPG and Condensate report.

Argus Media chairman and chief executive Adrian Binks said: "We are delighted that so many companies are finding Argus prices useful when taking advantage of these new trading opportunities."

