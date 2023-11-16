TAKE THE STRESS OUT OF AT-HOME HOLIDAY ENTERTAINING!

Top four tips that will save you time in the kitchen this holiday season

BACKGROUND:
The busy holiday season is almost upon us. Whether you're hosting two or 10, everyone could always use a little more help in the kitchen. This holiday season, KitchenAid is here to remind makers that the brand is your aid in the kitchen with their new KitchenAid Go Cordless System. All six cordless small appliances in the collection are powered by one interchangeable, removable battery, allowing makers to create wherever, whatever and however they choose this holiday season.

Dan Pelosi performs a culinary demo featuring the new cordless system and expands on the following home entertaining tips:

  1. Empower Yourself In the Kitchen: having the right tools in the kitchen can help empower you to master any desired dish. Invest in a system for your kitchen that can assist with mixing, blending, chopping and even clean-up after that will give you the confidence to create!
  2. Plan Ahead: saving tasks for the last minute can be a major cause of stress. Instead, make lists; buy food and beverages ahead of time; pre-cook dishes; use time-saving kitchen tools like the cordless system's Food Chopper, Hand Blender and Hand Mixer to avoid time-consuming prep work.
  3. De-Clutter: nothing causes a host or hostess more stress than a cluttered cooking space. To further eliminate clutter from cords in the kitchen, use tools from the full cordless system which is powered by one removable, rechargeable battery for cord-free, powerful making.
  4. Let People Help: when guests ask "how can we help?" don't feel pressured to say "no!" Let your loved ones contribute in the kitchen. It takes something off your plate and makes them feel more involved in the party! The beauty of cordless appliances is that you can take them anywhere in the home. To avoid overcrowding in the kitchen, someone can use the Food Chopper at the dining table while someone else uses the Hand Mixer in the laundry room.

For more information please visit: www.kitchenaid.com

MORE ABOUT DAN PELOSI
Dan Pelosi is a NY Times Bestselling Author and the Italian meatball-making-meatballs behind GrossyPelosi, the popular Instagram favorite for all things comfort and food. He is your best friend in the kitchen—actually, he's family. Approachable and tasty, Dan's recipes are meant to be shared with the ones you love.

Dan's first cookbook, Let's Eat, hit bookshelves on September 5, 2023 and became a New York Times Best Seller. He hosts The Secret Sauce for Food52 and appears regularly on Good Morning America. He splits his time between Brooklyn, NY and Upstate New York, but you can find him online at @grossypelosi.

