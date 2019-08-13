Taktical Digital Officially Recognized as Facebook Premium Partner

NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Internationally recognized performance marketing agency, Taktical Digital, announces their participation in the Facebook Marketing Partners for Agencies (FMPA) program. This new partnership designates Taktical Digital as an official Premium Tier Facebook Marketing Partner. With this title, Taktical Digital is provided with exclusive access to educational resources, tools, and insights that can be used to drive client growth and maximize ROI for businesses of all sizes.

Director of Taktical Digital, Derek Rubinstein, discusses the significance of the Premium Partner designation: "Taktical Digital is proud and excited to be part of Facebook's FMPA as it continues to confirm our position as leaders on the bleeding edge of it's media buying and measurement platforms. Recognition by Facebook as a Premium agency is yet another example of our successful partnership and we look forward to activating new opportunities for our clients as a result while we continue to grow together."

Taktical Digital joins the FMPA as a Premium Tier partner with a select list of organizations. Achieving this designation requires intense vetting from Facebook and is based on capabilities, expertise, and a track record of success. Only those that meet the highest standards of excellence are accepted into the Premium Tier of Facebook Marketing Partners for Agencies.

Mariah Steen, Agency Partner Manager for Facebook, expands on these qualifications and Taktical Digital's acceptance into the FMPA by saying, "Taktical's utilization of Facebook Best Practices and high spend level on the platform allowed them to qualify as a Preferred Partner. By recognizing Taktical as a top performing agency and providing more accessible tools and resources, I expect it to fuel the growth of their clients even more than before." She continues: "We are thrilled to be expanding our partner ecosystem to include ambitious marketers such as Taktical - an agency that regularly leans in to our most sophisticated solutions. We continuously see their expertise help advertisers get the most out of their campaigns."

Taktical Digital takes a data-focused approach to direct response digital advertising on social and search. We are consistently recognized as industry leaders for our track record of success in building campaigns with profitable returns via relentless testing and leveraging the best tools and minds. To learn more about Taktical Digital and what we do, visit us at https://taktical.co/ .

Contact: Rae Steinbach, hello@taktical.co

SOURCE Taktical Digital

