Tamika Mallory to Keynote CommunityWorks Inaugural Gala in Denver

DENVER, Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CommunityWorks today announced that activist and Women's March co-president Tamika D. Mallory will deliver the keynote speech following the group's inaugural conference on October 18, 2019 at the Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center.

The morning and afternoon of the event feature a day of panels designed to help attendees make a leadership mindset shift and gain practical tools for impacting education, entrepreneurship, employment, civic engagement and criminal justice issues.

The black-tie evening Gala (7:00-10:00 p.m.) features Mallory's keynote and the opportunity for VIPs to socialize with Mallory and other key event speakers. It will also be a celebration and official unveiling of CommunityWorks' successful pivot to a fee-for-service model, which was launched by Rob Lee Andrews when he assumed executive director responsibilities in 2016.

Under his guidance, the organization has expanded into new offices, new cities and grown revenue by nearly 3000% by launching a host of proprietary businesses that bring in organizational revenue by offering immediate employment opportunities and critical related support (transportation, clothing, e.g.) to its clients.

"Our pivot never would have been successful if we all waited in line behind the designated leaders," said Andrews. "This conference is about sharing power and ideas so we can accelerate change. For the people who need us, you can never truly move fast enough."

About CommunityWorks

CommunityWorks is a Denver-based social enterprise that designs and launches innovative employment and life support programs that quickly knock down the barriers between economic opportunity and people who have been written off and left out. We are one of Colorado's fastest-growing social enterprises, operating several businesses and an apprenticeship program under the guiding belief that nobody should be thrown away.

