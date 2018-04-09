Tampa Bay Entertainment Properties Announces Launch of Official Digital Network, The Identity Tampa Bay

"We are excited to partner with ViewLift as we continue to expand our content efforts. ViewLift has bought into our unique vision, proving to be a nimble and flexible partner from the beginning." said Steve Griggs, CEO of TBEP.

The Identity Tampa Bay's wide device footprint makes it accessible to the community at work, on the go, or at home, and it delivers diverse content types including articles, videos, and live event coverage. Not only will the network focus on Tampa Bay's sports franchises, it will also prominently feature local lifestyle content. In collaboration with ViewLift's comprehensive end-to-end distribution technology, the network will look to be a voice that symbolizes the growth and excitement of the region.

"The Identity Tampa Bay is a further demonstration of TBEP's commitment to the area," noted Rick Allen, ViewLift's CEO. "We are honored to work with them to strengthen the bonds of the community and ramp up the fun. Tampa Bay will have its Identity everywhere."

About Tampa Bay Entertainment Properties, LLC

Tampa Bay Entertainment Properties, LLC was formed by Jeff Vinik in 2017 as a firm specializing in partnership sales, consulting, marketing and operations in the sports and entertainment industry with a focus on creating world class experiences. Tampa Bay Entertainment Properties, LLC entered into a 10-year exclusive multimedia partnership with USF in 2017, which also included the operation of the USF Sun Dome. Vinik purchased the Tampa Bay Lightning and the leasehold rights to AMALIE Arena in March 2010, transforming a moribund organization into one of the most highly regarded franchises in sports today and earning recognition as the number one organization in professional sports by ESPN in its 2016 Ultimate Sports Standings. Vinik is also a partner, with Cascade Investment, LLC, in Strategic Property Partners, which is redeveloping 53 acres of property in downtown Tampa into a $3 billion mixed-use development, bringing hotels, housing, retail, office space and the USF Morsani College of Medicine to the Channelside area.

About The Identity Tampa Bay

The Identity Tampa Bay is a gathering place for Tampa Bay, providing the region with a unique vision that leverages the strength of the community, while simultaneously defining a new and fresh voice for sports and lifestyle content. Through the mix of written and video media, The Identity Tampa Bay will be a part of the region's daily routine and will look to establish itself as the voice of Tampa Bay in an authentic, community-driven manner.

About ViewLift™

ViewLift is a full-service content distribution platform for the web, OTT, and mobile. Its offering gives media companies, sports leagues and teams, education providers, and others the tools to monetize their content through native branded apps on every major digital device. ViewLift's founding team has strong industry relationships, and brings years of experience as an operator (not just a technology provider) to offer a complete end-to- end solution for creating, launching and monetizing video applications across 30 device platforms, including mobile, over-the-top, connected TV and game consoles. ViewLift operates across the digital ecosystem, understanding each device's unique requirements and best practices. ViewLift offers its partners a range of monetization models on a proprietary platform with advanced analytics, tracking performance in real-time. ViewLift is backed by leading VC firms, including New Enterprise Associates, Comcast Ventures, and Clark Enterprises, as well as tech and media pioneers Ted Leonsis, Steve and Jean Case, Terry Semel, Robert McCormack and others. ViewLift clients include: NBCU; TEGNA; Monumental Sports Network; The Great Courses; Lax Sports Network; Major League Lacrosse; Arena Football League; the five owned-and-operated channels of SnagFilms; and others.

