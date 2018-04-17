Tanke, Inc. (TNKE) Announces New Joint Venture Agreement with Trophy Resources, Inc. (TRSI)

Tanke, Inc. (OTC PINK: TNKE) (the "Company") (OTC: TRSI) (the "TRSI") Announces New Joint Venture Agreement with Trophy Resources, Inc. (TRSI). The Agreement provides for an "exclusivity contract" with Trophy Resources, Inc for oil and gas properties. Initial leases in the first stage of the Agreement will be for mineral rights for 10 years. As the project moves forward, additional leases will be identified and added to the joint venture.

This joint venture agreement is planned to be the stepping stone to a larger and potentially a major scale oil and gas development project on lands that have conventional oil and gas and heavy oil reserves. These mineral rights are not wildcat exploration as there is regional oil and gas development and infrastructure supporting this project.

Our near-term goal will be identifying targets that can quickly be brought on production in 2018 by using step out drilling opportunities and thus provide cash flow for both Trophy Resources, Inc. and Tanke, Inc. Longer term development plans will be put in place to best develop the opportunities established in this relationship.

Tanke, Inc. is going to infuse Trophy Resources, Inc with $500k to begin the process to become fully current with the OTC Markets. Tanke, Inc. Filings are being reviewed by the OTC MARKETS.

The Company will keep the investment community and its shareholders informed of the entire process as the details continue to develop.

About Trophy Resources, Inc.

Trophy Oil is an emerging diversified energy company dedicated and focused on the responsible development of North America's natural resources in support of industry growth while providing maximum shareholder value.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements that reflect Tanke, Inc.'s plans and expectations. In this press release and related comments by Company management, words like ''expect,'' ''anticipate,'' ''estimate,'' ''goal'' and similar expressions are used to identify forward-looking statements, representing management's current judgment and expectations about possible future events. Management believes these forward-looking statements and the judgments upon which they are based to be reasonable, but they are not guarantees of future performance and involve numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, performance, achievements or financial position to be materially different from any expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.

