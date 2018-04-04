Tanke, Inc. To Purchase $1M Dollars of The Raspberry Pi 3 Developed by Com-Guard, Inc.

In a Digitalis Magazine article titled, "SolarCoin: How Blockchain Is Incentivizing A 5,000 Gigawatt Quest To Save The Planet" by Jacqueline Prause, she states that, "Rather than wait for more money to flow into the solar industry, the SolarCoin Foundation is incentivizing solar production for participating households and businesses, one megawatt-hour at a time - and it's using blockchain technology to do it."

The SolarCoin Foundation expects to have one million participants by the end of 2019. This would provide the uplift to bring the value of one coin to between $20 and $30 per megawatt hour. As noted in Scientific American, "For now, the handouts act as a reward - a little token of thanks - to the people who are already doing their part for the environment.

The SolarCoin price as of 4/4/2018 is $0.29 cents a token. The company is strategically setting itself up for success. Visit https://cgudblockchain.com/raspberrypi-platform for more information.

About Tanke, Inc.

Tanke, Inc. is a developmental stage diversified holding company, with the mission to develop, manage and finance emerging companies in high growth industries. Tanke is focused on the development of environmental technologies.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements that reflect Tanke, Inc.'s plans and expectations. In this press release and related comments by Company management, words like ''expect,'' ''anticipate,'' ''estimate,'' ''goal'' and similar expressions are used to identify forward-looking statements, representing management's current judgment and expectations about possible future events. Management believes these forward-looking statements and the judgments upon which they are based to be reasonable, but they are not guarantees of future performance and involve numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, performance, achievements or financial position to be materially different from any expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tanke-inc-to-purchase-1m-dollars-of-the-raspberry-pi-3-developed-by-com-guard-inc-300624304.html

SOURCE Tanke, Inc.