TAPS Invited To Be Part Of Prince Harry And Meghan Markle's Wedding Celebrations On May 19

TAPS supports families of fallen heroes through peer-based emotional support with mentors working alongside the surviving families. Another UK partner of TAPS – Children's Armed Forces charity, Scotty's Little Soldiers, has been selected as one of seven charities chosen by Prince Harry and Ms. Markle to benefit from donations received instead of wedding gifts. TAPS will be attending the celebrations alongside seven exceptional young people from The Diana Award, aged 14-20, from the UK and Canada

The Diana Award was set up in memory of The Duke of Cambridge and Prince Harry's mother, Diana, Princess of Wales, and her belief that young people have the power to change the world. The UK-based charity, fosters, develops and inspires positive change in the lives of young people through a series of programmes. This includes the Mentoring Programme, which builds resilience and character in the most vulnerable young people in society, helping them to gain key competencies to navigate life successfully.

Tessy Ojo, CEO of The Diana Award says: "We are absolutely delighted to be joined by TAPS at this once in a lifetime experience of the Royal Wedding. At The Diana Award we are committed to investing in young people through our core programmes and delighted to be working in partnership with TAPS through our Mentoring Programmes."

TAPS President and Founder Bonnie Carroll said: "The Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors (TAPS) is honored to be invited as a partner of The Diana Award to attend the Royal Wedding celebrations of Prince Harry and Ms. Markle. TAPS and the United Kingdom have a long-standing relationship, collaborating closely to compassionately care for the families of their nation's fallen military heroes. As a Soldier, Prince Harry understands the importance of honoring those who have died in service to their country. As a grieving son, his devotion to Princess Diana is carried on through his care for other bereaved children. Prince Harry is weaving the legacy of his mother into this special celebration and we are truly humbled as one of the only American nonprofits to be part of this special day in memory and honour all who have served and died."

TAPS Vice President of Sports & Entertainment Diana Hosford said: "It was with great joy, excitement and humble gratitude that I accepted this invitation to attend the Royal Wedding celebrations on behalf of TAPS. The journey after losing a parent at such a young age is a difficult one. I lost my father, Harry Roday, when I was 13 and understand the importance of remembering those we have loved and lost by carrying on their service, their traditions, their hopes and their dreams. I work with military surviving families from TAPS and help them to honor their fallen loved ones every day. I look forward to celebrating this lovely union and working together with The Diana Award to create opportunities for bereaved young people in the United States and the United Kingdom."

MEDIA REQUESTS: For interviews with Tessy Ojo, or further information please contact Emma Pelling on: 07958 558172, emma@pellingpr.co.uk www.diana-award.org.uk

Social media: @DianaAward fb.com/TheDianaAward @Ttall

For interviews with Bonnie Carroll, or Diana Roday Hosford, or further information please contact Rita Barry-Corke, TAPS Vice President of Media Relations at rita@taps.org or via mobile phone at 860-304-1807/office: 202-588-8277.

Social media: @TAPSorg, facebook.com/TAPSorg

TESSY OJO, CHIEF EXECUTIVE, THE DIANA AWARD

Tessy is a passionate and practical campaigner who has gained an international reputation for fostering positive change in the lives of young people and the impact it has on communities around them.

ABOUT THE DIANA AWARD

The Diana Award is a charity legacy to Diana, Princess of Wales' belief that young people have the power to change the world. We aim to foster, develop and inspire positive change in the lives of young people and we are proud to have the support of TRHs The Duke of Cambridge and Prince Harry.

The Diana Award is given out in Diana, Princess of Wales' name to young role models who are selflessly transforming the lives of others. We are looking to recognise young people going above and beyond in their daily lives to create and sustain positive change. For more information or to make a nomination visit - http://diana-award.org.uk/nomination-centre/

ABOUT TAPS

The Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors (TAPS) is the national organization providing compassionate care for the families of America's fallen military heroes and has offered support to more than 75,000 surviving family members of our fallen military and their caregivers since 1994. TAPS provides peer-based emotional support, grief and trauma resources, grief seminars and retreats for adults, Good Grief Camps for children, case work assistance, connections to community-based care, online and in-person support groups and a 24/7 resource and information helpline for all who have been affected by a death in the Armed Forces. Services are provided free of charge. For more information go to www.taps.org or call the toll-free TAPS resource and information helpline at 1.800.959.TAPS (8277).

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/taps-invited-to-be-part-of-prince-harry-and-meghan-markles-wedding-celebrations-on-may-19-300627332.html

SOURCE Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors

Related Links

http://taps.org

