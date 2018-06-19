TargetSpot expands its MultiCultural Platform with new office in Los Angeles

Targetspot has one of the largest MultiCultural audio platforms in the U.S. with 16 Million + Hispanic and African American unique listeners. Targetspot sees tremendous value in these Hispanic and African American audiences and has ramped up their MultiCultural efforts by opening a new office location in Los Angeles. Targetspot's newest L.A. office will be dedicated to working with MultiCultural brands to provide them with the very best reach, creative and targeting solutions available in the MultiCultural marketplace.

Targetspot appoints Rudy Balderrama as West Coast Senior Sales Executive

Heading up the new Targetspot location will be Targetspot's newest hire, Rudy Balderrama, West Coast Senior Sales Executive. Rudy Balderrama, started his career at Univision Television Network and from there went on to work at major Hispanic publishers such as PEOPLE En Espanol magazine and reVolver Podcasts. With a degree in Economics & Chicano Studies and a Master's Degree in Economic Development, Rudy has vast experience reaching and appealing to a MultiCultural audience.

"It is a privilege to help grow Targetspot's premium digital audio MultiCultural advertising platform across our leading Hispanic partners including Univision, Entravision, SBS, & reVolver Podcast. Targetspot's multicultural audio platform will enable both clients and advertisers to reach these powerful and sought after audiences," Rudy states.

About Targetspot

Targetspot is the world's largest most advanced digital audio advertising platform with global presence. It is a broad and cross-device platform (desktop, mobile and connected devices) that connects top national, regional, and local advertisers to a worldwide audience of more than 160 million people. Targetspot provides its own operating technology and superior targeting capabilities. The group is a pioneer in programmatic and provides a premium inventory with exclusive and premium publishers including Shoutcast, Entravision, FoxNews and Entercom.

Targetspot is part of AudioValley grouping Radionomy Group, Jamendo and Storever.

