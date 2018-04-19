Targus® Balance™ EcoSmart® Backpack Named Green Good Design™ 2018 Honoree

"It's truly an honor to be recognized with a Green Good Design Award for our Balance EcoSmart Backpack. Our global team is continuously innovating and is proud to design products that make a positive impact for both our users and the environment," says Demetrius Romanos, Vice President of Global Design and Product Management at Targus. "Our holistically approached Balance backpack aims to better lives in every way, through organization, ergonomically designed shoulder straps, and eco-conscious manufacturing methods. Creating textiles from plastic waste enables us to use 70% recycled materials, creating a user-focused case that provides protection, comfort, and sustainability for the modern professional."

Woven from recycled water bottles, the Balance EcoSmart Backpack's fabric is PVC-free, its hardware is nickel-free, and its zipper pulls are recyclable. The case also features Targus' innovative SafePort® Sling Plus protection system that suspends the laptop in case of drops, its patented checkpoint-friendly design that helps users zoom through TSA airport screenings with the laptop safely inside, and a certified ergonomist-approved design.

The Balance Backpack is Targus' newest case in its EcoSmart collection – an assortment of eco-friendly laptop backpacks and briefcases designed with earth-sensitive material choices that save energy and reduce pollution during production.

Green Good Design Awards are granted by The Chicago Athenaeum: Museum of Architecture and Design and The European Centre for Architecture Art Design and Urban Studies across 5 categories to individuals, organizations, and institutions that have forwarded exceptional thinking and inspired greater progress toward a more healthier and more sustainable universe.

Availability

The 15.6" Balance™ EcoSmart® Checkpoint Friendly Backpack is available through authorized resellers and at targus.com.

About Targus

Since creating its first laptop case more than 30 years ago, Targus has been a leader in the mobile computing accessories category for businesses and end users alike. Today, Targus continues to advance the category with innovative, productivity-boosting solutions that enable an ever-changing workforce to perform at their best — anytime, anywhere. Targus' wide range of products — bags, cases, docking stations, and computer peripherals — designed with its industry-leading, patent-protected technologies deliver the protection and connectivity essential for today's connected world. A trusted partner of SMBs and Fortune 1000 business worldwide, Targus is headquartered in Anaheim, California, with over 45 offices around the globe and distribution in more than 100 countries. To learn more, visit targus.com.

Like us on Facebook at facebook.com/targus and follow us on LinkedIn at LinkedIn.com/Targus.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/targus-balance-ecosmart-backpack-named-green-good-design-2018-honoree-300632729.html

SOURCE Targus

Related Links

http://www.targus.com

