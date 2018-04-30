Taseko to Release First Quarter 2018 Results

VANCOUVER, April 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - Taseko Mines Limited (TSX: TKO; NYSE American: TGB) (the "Company") will release its first quarter 2018 financial results after market close on Wednesday, May 2, 2018.
The Company will host a telephone conference call and live webcast on Thursday, May 3, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time (8:00 a.m. Pacific) to discuss these results. After opening remarks by management, there will be a question and answer session open to analysts and investors.
The conference call may be accessed by dialing (877) 303-9079 in Canada and the United States, or (970) 315-0461 internationally.
The conference call will be archived for later playback until May 10, 2018 and can be accessed by dialing (855) 859-2056 in Canada and the United States, or (404) 537-3406 internationally and using the passcode 2584329.
Russell Hallbauer
President and CEO
