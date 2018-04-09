Tasty Meals with a Side of Sentimentality: Woody's Lunch Box Puts a Modern Spin on Timeless Menu Favorites for Guests of Toy Story Land

Located in Disney's Hollywood Studios, the new 11-acre land brings to life all the magic and fun of the hit Disney●Pixar animated "Toy Story" franchise. In this land – inspired by Andy's backyard from the films – guests "shrink" to the size of a toy and set off for thrills and laughs on three signature attractions.

Because, in Andy's imagination, even toys have to grab a bite to eat now and then, he took a vintage Woody-themed lunch box and propped it open with a giant thermos to create a picnic for his green army men. While Andy's away, Woody's Lunch Box serves up tasty meals and old-fashioned soda floats. Guests will even spot green army men in a nearby lookout tower, standing watch for Andy's return.

"Everyone has a special food memory, so it can be tricky putting a modern spin on the favorites," explained Lenny DeGeorge, Concept Development Culinary Director for Walt Disney World. "We honored these classic dishes by using the best ingredients to elevate the flavors. How we constructed the sandwiches was important, such as layering the ingredients in a specific order, to maximize textures and flavors. Why have a cold sandwich when you can have a toasted hot, gooey, cheese-filled one?"

Here's a sampling of menu items. With apologies to mom, lunch box cuisine was never like this!

S'more French Toast breakfast sandwich. Oozy goodness in a chocolate ganache- and marshmallow-stuffed French toast topped with graham cracker crumbles. Inspired by the classic American campfire treat.

Grilled three-cheese sandwich. To ensure a soft gooey middle, Disney chefs created a sharp cheddar cream cheese spread, layered in provolone and cheddar and wrapped the sandwich in garlic butter-grilled French bread.

BBQ brisket melt. With a nod to cowboy Woody, this Texas-style smoked brisket features cheddar, Monterey Jack, pickles, BBQ sauce and garlic butter-grilled sourdough.

Totchos. Bite-sized potato barrels, corn chips, chili and queso. 'Nuf said.

Lunch box tarts. A modern interpretation of a breakfast toaster pastry as a hand-held dessert, these feature a uniquely delicate crust. Layer in high-quality ingredients for fillings, add a decorative garnish, and these tasty tarts beat anything mom packed. Choice of Raspberry Lunch Box Tart garnished with Icing and Dried Fruit and Chocolate-Hazelnut Lunch Box Tart garnished with Icing and Caramelized Bacon

Healthier menu options include:

Smoked turkey, tomato, and lettuce on multigrain bread . The quintessential lunch box sandwich. To give it a kick of flavor, Disney chefs add a creamy Dijonnaise.

Banana Split Yogurt Parfait. Layers of banana-vanilla Greek yogurt (with a hint of honey), fresh bananas, strawberries, and pineapple topped with granola and chocolate chips. A delicious way to start the day!

Other healthy options available at Disney's Hollywood Studios include fresh fruits and vegetables, salads, and grilled meats and fish.

Also on the menu for lunch is a Monte Cristo. Woody's version of this classic sandwich has layers of ham, turkey, Swiss cheese, and raspberry jam…and is grilled to a golden brown. Kids' offerings include grilled cheese sandwich or turkey sandwich, both with potato barrels and mandarin oranges. Sides include tomato basil soup, vegetable macaroni salad, potato barrels and Mini Babybel® snack cheese, the official snack cheese of Walt Disney World Resort.

In addition to fountain drinks and refreshing lemonade, beverage offerings include a classic Barq's root beer float and a Mystic Portal Punch (PowerAde Mountain Berry Blast with flavors of lemon-lime and tangerine). For the big kids there's a Grown Up's Lemonade with cherry vodka, Odwalla Lemonade, and black cherry purée.

Woody's Lunch Box at Disney's Hollywood Studios will dish up nostalgia daily beginning June 30 from park open until the toys close up shop – that is, park close. Disney Dining Plan accepted.

