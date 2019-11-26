Tater Tot, Children's Book Series Celebrity, Launches New Life Lessons Book About Moderation

ST. LOUIS, Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Just in time for the holiday season, Tater Tot's newest life lessons adventure shows a light-hearted view of "ruff" consequences from overindulging. "Tater Tot At The Chase: Too Much!" (Allonsyee! Publishing) is now available at MrTaterTot.com.

Tater Tot's newest life lessons book shows a light-hearted view of "ruff" consequences from overindulging. Available at MrTaterTot.com

In the upcoming "season of excess," we ramp up into high gear with everything from multiple jobs, marathon shopping, long lines for pictures with Santa, or even a longer list of parties invites. Tater Tot hopes his book reminds readers to recognize any imbalance they may have created and adjust their behavior accordingly for optimal holiday memories and year-round balance. In case readers don't take the hint, Tater Tot has included questions about where else we might be doing "too much," immediately following the story.

"The goal with all of Tater Tot's Adventures is to provide a non-judgmental way to discuss behaviors that engender respect for everyone in any situation," explained author Laura Holman Byrne.

A quick read with rich illustrations, Too Much! is the perfect book for the most distracted reader. The book retails for $17.99. You can also purchase the set of Tater Tot's adventures, which includes his first book, "Tater Tot At The Chase: A Happy Helper," showing us the importance of doing what you said you would do. The two-book set retails for $30.00.

Appropriate for ages 4-10 years old and adults who may be in denial about certain behaviors.

Available at MrTaterTot.com

Credit Cards, Paypal and AmazonPay accepted

About Tater Tot's Adventures™

The smushy-faced pup provides engaging examples of how key behaviors and personal skills create respect for others and us.

Book Title and Life Lesson / Behavior

"Tater Tot At The Chase: A Happy Helper"

- Doing what you said you would do

"Tater Tot At The Chase: Too Much!"

- Moderation

Personal Skills

· Learning how to say "no" politely

· Problem-solving

· Acknowledging your mistakes

· Apologizing

· Asking questions

· Saying "Thank you"

· Including others

Relevance across all ages:

4-8 key behaviors that show respect

9-12 skills that reinforce key behaviors

13+ practice leadership and mentorship with younger readers

21+ reflect on our own behaviors and personal skills

Tater Tot matches each purchase by gifting a book where needed. #yourpurchasehonored has gifted over 3,000 books to military schools and organizations, children's hospitals, elementary schools, pediatric cancer foundations and neurosurgery centers around the world.

Laura Holman Byrne

Phone: 415-308-9663

Email: tatertot@allonsyee.com

Related Images

tater-tot-at-the-chase-too-much.png

Tater Tot At The Chase: Too Much!

Tater Tot's newest life lessons book shows a light-hearted view of "ruff" consequences from overindulging. Available at MrTaterTot.com

SOURCE AllonsYee! Publishing

Related Links

https://mrtatertot.com

