Tax Preparation by Qualified and Experienced Tax Professionals Without Going Into an Office

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- There's little doubt that many people find that filing their taxes online is much more convenient than using more traditional, office-based tax prep services. However, preparing one's own taxes through an online service can be both time consuming and risky. QuiqTax, a new accounting firm based in Southern California, combines the ease of online tax prep with the assurances offered by having a certified accountant prepare taxes to make sure clients get the best refund possible.

The company offers tax prep for individuals and businesses alike, and this tax season, they're offering special discounts to encourage people to give the service a chance. QuiqTax customers can save between $80 and $200 off their already low prices, with personal tax prep starting at just $69. The National Society of Accountants' most recent estimate for average tax prep fees for simple taxes is $176, meaning QuiqTax's low fees represent a significant savings. Federal and state filing is included, and they even offer free tax prep for Californians with an income under $20,000. If customers choose, they can pay tax prep fees from their refund. QuiqTax also offers a 100% satisfaction guarantee and 24/7 support.

With QuiqTax, customers' taxes are prepared by a qualified tax professional, ensuring 100% accuracy and a return free of IRS 'red flags' that may result in audits. They also offer audit assistance, helping navigate the audit process should the IRS pursue one. Customers never need to leave their couch, sending documents via an encrypted connection so that information is secure. They can even simply snap a picture of the documents on their phone, so no 'office' equipment is required. Once all documents are received, QuiqTax typically completes returns within 48 hours.

QuiqTax is a Northern California-based online tax prep service started in 2019. Their model turns standard online tax prep on its head, offering their customers the services of a professional professional with even less work than traditional online tax prep services. Tax preparation by tax professionals without going into an office. Let QuiqTax handle the complex work for you!

