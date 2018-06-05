Tax Resolution Expert Teaches Tax Pros How to Ramp Up Business and Dramatically Boost Bottom Line

Rozbruch helped pioneer the tax resolution industry, and in 16 years generated more than 100 million dollars in revenue. This live training will reveal the five steps to attract and retain a continuous flow of pay-in-advance IRS tax resolution clients, month-after-month.

"Just imagine what it would be like to stop doing $250-$300 tax returns and trading dollars for hours," Rozbruch says. "When you add IRS Representation services it opens up a year-round steady stream of income from not only people who need you, but who value you as demonstrated by the fees they'll pay."

Attendees will learn how to tap into a ready-made market of 14 million prospects. Rozbruch will share the exact strategies he used to generate $23 million in sales in one year, the secret to getting retained, how to get paid before the client's case is settled and more.

In addition, registrants will also receive free access to four training videos valued at more than $1,000.

"It's not about making an incremental improvement in a current business; it's about a new opportunity and a quantum leap in income," Rozbruch says. "Plus, the intrinsic value of helping someone get their financial life back is incalculable."

About Michael Rozbruch:

Rozbruch is a nationally-recognized entrepreneur known for his IRS representation marketing and sales expertise. He founded and developed one of the most recognizable tax resolution firms in the country and has won numerous awards for his entrepreneurial talents. As a Certified Tax Resolution Specialist (CTRS) and CPA, he's helped thousands of practitioners add tax resolution to their existing suite of service offerings.

Space is limited and expected to sell out. Register for the free online training here: https://www.rozstrategies.com/7figure/.

VIDEO: https://youtu.be/nqFj_QqEZZM

*PHOTO: Send2Press.com/300dpi/18-0605s2p-rozbruch-300dpi.jpg

This release was issued through Send2Press®, a unit of Neotrope®. For more information, visit Send2Press Newswire at https://www.Send2Press.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tax-resolution-expert-teaches-tax-pros-how-to-ramp-up-business-and-dramatically-boost-bottom-line-300659614.html

SOURCE Roz Strategies

Related Links

http://www.rozstrategies.com

