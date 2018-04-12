TaxAct Helps KeyBank Customers Strengthen Financial Wellness

"TaxAct and KeyBank share a strong commitment to empowering Americans to improve their financial wellness," said Sanjay Baskaran, President of TaxAct. "Our relationship with KeyBank creates an opportunity for participating bank clients to potentially increase their tax refunds, reduce their taxes owed, and take steps which can help them move closer to achieving their long-term financial goals."

TaxAct Premium offers a comprehensive package for providing peace of mind to tax-filers with simple and complex returns. To learn more about TaxAct Premium, visit https://www.taxact.com/individual-taxes/online/premium/.

KeyBank consumer and small business clients who file a 1040 can access TaxAct Premium free of charge between now and April 18, 2018. Exclusively for KeyBank customers, this represents a value of nearly $100 to prepare and file federal and state taxes online. In return for covering the customer's cost of tax preparation and filing, KeyBank will receive select tax data from the consenting customer via TaxAct. This information will help KeyBank validate clients' financial information and provide more accurate and relevant financial wellness recommendations. KeyBank customers can learn more by visiting the offer page found at https://www.key.com.

"We are always seeking ways to help clients understand their finances and make more confident financial decisions," said Patrick Smith, Head of the KeyBank Financial Wellness initiative. "Insights we obtain from our clients' tax returns will help us do more for our clients."

KeyBank selected TaxAct based on the company's deep experience and strong reputation. Since 2000, TaxAct has prepared tax returns for more than 65 million taxpayers. TaxAct guarantees that its software is 100% accurate and gets taxpayers their maximum refund. To learn about TaxAct's $100k Accuracy Guarantee and Maximum Refund Pledge, visit https://www.taxact.com/company/accuracy-guarantee.

About TaxAct

TaxAct is the savvy tax-filing partner, providing hardworking Americans with affordable digital and downloadable tax management software to successfully navigate the U.S. Tax Code and improve their overall financial well-being. TaxAct's products enable all users, regardless of profession or tax bracket, to quickly, accurately, and cost-effectively file their taxes—and find ways to save money in all areas of their financial lives.

TaxAct also offers a suite of TaxAct Professional enterprise solutions to help independent tax professionals maximize revenue and optimize client service. TaxAct Professionals can efficiently manage and grow practices of any size using scalable software and e-filing options which are customized for their businesses. To learn more about TaxAct, a business of Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOR), visit www.taxact.com and www.taxact.com/professional, or connect with us on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp's roots trace back 190 years to Albany, New York. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Key is one of the nation's largest bank-based financial services companies, with assets of approximately $137.7 billion at December 31, 2017. Key provides deposit, lending, cash management, insurance, and investment services to individuals and businesses in 15 states under the name KeyBank National Association through a network of approximately 1,200 branches and more than 1,500 ATMs. Key also provides a broad range of sophisticated corporate and investment banking products, such as merger and acquisition advice, public and private debt and equity, syndications, and derivatives to middle market companies in selected industries throughout the United States under the KeyBanc Capital Markets trade name. For more information, visit https://www.key.com. KeyBank is Member FDIC.

