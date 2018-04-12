TaxSlayer Survey: Millions of Americans Doing Gig Work, but 40% Miss Out on IRS Tax Deductions

Nearly 40 percent of respondents shared that they do not take deductions related to independent or gig work. These individuals may be missing out on additional tax return benefits that may put money in their pockets.

Of terms of how they describe themselves, 33 percent identified as self-employed, 27 percent as part-timers, 19 percent as freelancers and 15 percent as side hustlers. Of these various workers, over a third (33%) choose to file their taxes in February. However, 17 percent wait until April to start filing.

"For many people, independent work allows them to earn a living in a way that makes sense with their schedules, passions or financial goals," said Mark J. Kohler, senior tax adviser at TaxSlayer. "Earning supplemental income should not be met with filing challenges. At TaxSlayer, we provide so that all Americans can file hassle-free, including those in the gig economy."

To prepare to file your 1099 taxes this season, TaxSlayer recommends:

Keep Receipts: And logs of vehicle-related expenses, like car repairs, oil changes, gas, car loan interest, and mileage. When it comes time to deduct, you'll choose between a standard mileage rate and your actual expenses.

Moving on Out: you may be able to deduct moving costs if your move is closely related to the start of work, passes the distance test and passes the time test. Form 3903 can help with this.

Work from Home: Is your home a place of business? Do you use it for storage or run a daycare center? You may be eligible for additional deductions.

On the Road Again: If you travel for your job, some costs related to that travel may be deducted, as long as your employer did not reimburse you for those expenses. These include: parking fees, tolls, hotels, airfare and car rentals.

Determine Deadlines: Based on your tax situation, there could be different deadlines you need to know. And remember that "Tax Day" is not always April 15 . The date can shift slightly from one year to the next. This year the deadline is April 17, 2018 .

. The date can shift slightly from one year to the next. This year the deadline is . Penalty Awareness: If you're due a refund from the IRS there's no penalty if you file a late tax return. However, the IRS recommends you file a tax extension. But if you owe taxes and you fail to file and pay on time, you'll usually owe interest and penalties on the taxes you pay late.

Survey Methodology

The Independent Work and Tax survey was conducted online March 29-31, 2018 with market research data collection organization SurveyMonkey® on behalf of TaxSlayer. A national sampling of 1,272 adults above the age of 18 completed the survey, which has an estimated 4 percent margin of error at 95 percent confidence level. For more information and additional tips to make the filing process easier, visit www.TaxSlayer.com.

About TaxSlayer

TaxSlayer makes life simpler and less stressful for millions of Americans with exceptional, easy-to-use technology. Trusted for over 50 years, TaxSlayer saves business owners, tax professionals and individual consumers time and money with high-quality, high-value financial products. In addition to offering the top-rated tax preparation software, support, and tools, TaxSlayer's products are radically transforming the legal, bookkeeping, and HR/payroll arenas, helping small business owners better serve their customers.

The company successfully completed more than 10 million state and federal e-filed tax returns in 2017, representing a 200% increase over the past three years. TaxSlayer's software was ranked #1 for five straight years in numerous categories, including overall satisfaction by the National Association of Tax Professionals (NATP).

