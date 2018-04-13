Taylor Devices Announces Third Quarter And Nine Month Results

News provided by

Taylor Devices, Inc.

09:35 ET

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y., April 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Taylor Devices, Inc.  (NASDAQ SmallCap: "TAYD") announced today that it had third quarter sales of $6,573,658, up from last year's third quarter sales of $5,672,720.   Sales for the first nine months were $17,953,152, down from last year's first nine months' sales of $19,235,898.

Net earnings for the third quarter were ($23,417), down from last year's third quarter earnings of $338,203.  Net earnings for the first nine months were $330,477, also down from last year's earnings of $1,486,317.

"The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (the 2017 Act) became law in December of 2017.  Due to changes in the corporate tax rates, the Company was required to record a non-cash write down of deferred tax assets and recognized incremental deferred tax expense of $164,000 during the quarter ending February 28, 2018" stated Douglas P. Taylor, President.  He continued, "This eliminated our entire third quarter pre-tax income of $145,583 and resulted in the net loss reported for the quarter.  While this one-time adjustment required by the new tax law hurt this quarter's earnings, the reduction in corporate tax rates should be a benefit to the Company in the future."  He continued, "Our firm order backlog at the end of the third quarter was $18.8 million, down a bit from $19.5 million exactly one year ago."

He continued, "Sales to industrial customers were up by 31% and aerospace sales were up by 8% from the levels recorded in our previous year.  Construction product sales to Asian customers have increased 40% for the year to date and proposal activity to U.S. seismic customers has increased as well."  He concluded, "Our sales and profitability have been impacted by a slowdown in the U.S. construction business and we expect seismic and wind damper sales to improve when that sector does."

Taylor Devices, Inc. is a 63 year-old company engaged in the design, development, manufacture & marketing of shock absorption, rate control and energy storage devices for use in various types of vehicles, machinery, equipment & structures.  The company continues to achieve growth in the developing seismic protection field and in the isolation of wind-induced vibrations.

TAYD:04/13/18

Third Quarter  (3 months ended 02/28/18 & 02/28/17)   

F/Y 18

F/Y 17



Sales            

$6,573,658

$5,672,720



Net Earnings        

($23,417)

$  338,203



Earnings per Share                      

($.01)

$          .10






Nine Months (9 months ended 02/28/18 & 02/28/17)   

F/Y 18

F/Y 17



Sales                                  

$17,953,152

$19,235,898



Net Earnings                            

$   330,477

$1,486,317



Earnings per Share                        

$          .09

$          .43



Shares Outstanding       

3,451,348

3,424,192

Taylor's website can be visited at:  www.taylordevices.com ; with company newsletters at www.taylordevices.com/press-releases.html .  Additional information can also be found at www.seismicdamper.com .

Taylor Devices, Inc.

Contact: 
Artie Regan
Regan & Associates, Inc.
(212) 587-3005 (phone)
(212) 587-3006 (fax)
info@reganproxy.com

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/taylor-devices-announces-third-quarter-and-nine-month-results-300629542.html

SOURCE Taylor Devices, Inc.

Also from this source

Mar 22, 2018, 12:05 ET Taylor Devices Announces Forthcoming Retirements of Douglas P....

Jan 12, 2018, 09:27 ET Taylor Devices Announces Second Quarter and Six Month Results

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

Taylor Devices Announces Third Quarter And Nine Month Results

News provided by

Taylor Devices, Inc.

09:35 ET