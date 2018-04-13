Taylor Devices Announces Third Quarter And Nine Month Results

"The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (the 2017 Act) became law in December of 2017. Due to changes in the corporate tax rates, the Company was required to record a non-cash write down of deferred tax assets and recognized incremental deferred tax expense of $164,000 during the quarter ending February 28, 2018" stated Douglas P. Taylor, President. He continued, "This eliminated our entire third quarter pre-tax income of $145,583 and resulted in the net loss reported for the quarter. While this one-time adjustment required by the new tax law hurt this quarter's earnings, the reduction in corporate tax rates should be a benefit to the Company in the future." He continued, "Our firm order backlog at the end of the third quarter was $18.8 million, down a bit from $19.5 million exactly one year ago."

He continued, "Sales to industrial customers were up by 31% and aerospace sales were up by 8% from the levels recorded in our previous year. Construction product sales to Asian customers have increased 40% for the year to date and proposal activity to U.S. seismic customers has increased as well." He concluded, "Our sales and profitability have been impacted by a slowdown in the U.S. construction business and we expect seismic and wind damper sales to improve when that sector does."

Taylor Devices, Inc. is a 63 year-old company engaged in the design, development, manufacture & marketing of shock absorption, rate control and energy storage devices for use in various types of vehicles, machinery, equipment & structures. The company continues to achieve growth in the developing seismic protection field and in the isolation of wind-induced vibrations.

Third Quarter (3 months ended 02/28/18 & 02/28/17) F/Y 18 F/Y 17





Sales $6,573,658 $5,672,720





Net Earnings ($23,417) $ 338,203





Earnings per Share ($.01) $ .10











Nine Months (9 months ended 02/28/18 & 02/28/17) F/Y 18 F/Y 17





Sales $17,953,152 $19,235,898





Net Earnings $ 330,477 $1,486,317





Earnings per Share $ .09 $ .43





Shares Outstanding 3,451,348 3,424,192

Taylor's website can be visited at: www.taylordevices.com ; with company newsletters at www.taylordevices.com/press-releases.html . Additional information can also be found at www.seismicdamper.com .

