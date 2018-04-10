Taylor Morrison to Unveil New Model Homes at Roseville Master-Planned Community Event

"These homes offer a variety of included amenities like granite kitchen countertops, built-in storage areas, tankless water heaters, and more," said Tim Hearl, Sacramento Division area sales manager for Taylor Morrison. "Plus, pet lovers will enjoy our unique dog-friendly features, including a built-in pet bed and outdoor dog wash station. These thoughtful features fit seamlessly with the way our customers live in their homes today – we call it 'living your Trademark.'"

Priced from the $430,000s, Solaire offers two stylish collections of single and two-story homes – Blume and Treo. Blume homes range in size from 2,018 to 2,535 square feet with three to four bedrooms, two to three baths and a two-car garage. Efficiently designed to maximize every square inch, Blume homes welcome owners and visitors alike with impressive front entries, ideally located laundry rooms and private master suites overlooking backyards. Spacious kitchens boast counter seating, eat-in area, pantry and sizeable counter space for meal prep.

Thoughtfully designed with flexible room options and expanded livings areas, Treo offers four home designs ranging in size from 2,119 to 3,911 square feet with three to six bedrooms, two to four-and-a-half baths, and a two or three-car garage. Homes feature modern eat-in kitchens with spacious center islands, generous pantries, easy connectivity to the optional outdoor covered patios, first-floor bedrooms, drop zone entry areas off the garage and upstairs lofts. Formal dining rooms, expanded Great Rooms and casita options are also available. Privately positioned at the back of the home, the sophisticated master suites feature dual sinks, expansive walk-in closets and separate water closets.

Ideally located within the master-planned community of Solaire, Blume and Treo overlook the community's future park that is currently under development. Outdoor enthusiasts will enjoy close proximity to local recreation as well as golf courses including Morgan Creek, and premier shopping is just a short drive to Roseville Galleria and The Fountains. Residents will enjoy the area's roadway system into Sacramento and the Sacramento International Airport that doesn't require freeway travel, although Highway 65 and Interstate-80 are easily accessible. Local events include the Tuesday morning farmer's market at The Fountains, and Downtown Tuesday Nights in Old Roseville featuring live music, classic cars and gourmet food trucks from May through July.

For more information on these new communities or to learn more about the Grand Opening event, please contact a Blume or Treo sales associate at (916) 526-0813 or visit FindYourTM.com. The Blume and Treo sales center is located at 5098 Summerfaire Drive, Roseville, CA 95747. To receive the latest news about Taylor Morrison Northern California or any Northern California community, visit TaylorMorrison.com or https://m.facebook.com/TaylorMorrisonSacramento/.

About Taylor Morrison

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE: TMHC) is a leading national homebuilder and developer that has been recognized as the 2016, 2017 and 2018 America's Most Trusted® Home Builder by Lifestory Research. Based in Scottsdale, Ariz., we operate under two well-established brands, Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes. We serve a wide array of consumer groups from coast to coast, including first-time, move-up, luxury, and 55 plus buyers. In Texas, Darling Homes builds communities with a focus on individuality and distinctive detail while delivering on the Taylor Morrison standard of excellence. For more information about Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes please visit www.taylormorrison.com or www.darlinghomes.com.

Media Contact: Leslie Kilmer

Taylor Morrison

lkilmer@taylormorrison.com

(916) 246-1831

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/taylor-morrison-to-unveil-new-model-homes-at-roseville-master-planned-community-event-300627189.html

SOURCE Taylor Morrison

Related Links

http://www.taylormorrison.com

