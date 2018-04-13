TCS recognized as `Best in Class' in Oracle SaaS Implementation Services in Europe by PAC

"Enterprises looking to succeed in the Business 4.0 world are seeking agility with a cloud-first strategy, and are embracing next generation enterprise applications," said Akhilesh Tiwari, Global Head, Enterprise Application Services, TCS. "Being named 'best in class' is a recognition of our differentiated capabilities in Oracle SaaS technologies and the resultant market success."

TCS established its relationship with Oracle 30 years ago and has steadily built it up into a strong partnership over the years. In 2017, TCS was awarded the global Oracle Excellence Award for Specialized Partner of the Year for PaaS/ IaaS Cloud; and two regional Oracle Excellence Awards – the Customer Advocacy Partner of the Year for Europe, and the Regional Partner of the Year for India.

These are a recognition of the investments made by TCS over the years in building a comprehensive portfolio of Oracle Cloud solutions and services, in training and building up one of the largest teams of Oracle-certified specialists globally. The setting up of multiple Centers of Excellence, each focused on Oracle's different technology offerings across the Oracle cloud portfolio of SaaS, PaaS, IaaS and DaaS, has created very deep competencies and differentiators such as in tools, accelerators, use cases and implementation methodologies.

The depth in Oracle technologies is backed up by deep domain expertise across industries such as Utilities, Manufacturing, Telecom, EPC, Financial Services, Retail & CPG and others, allowing TCS to build bespoke offerings designed to meet customers' unique business requirements. This business focused approach has resulted in a strong reputation and track record for successfully executing complex, strategic transformation programs.

"TCS' Best in Class positioning in the PAC RADAR "Oracle SaaS Implementation and Integration Services in Europe 2018" is the result of a long-standing, close vendor partnership, the very large team of certified consultants, vast project experience at international level and a broad and deep services portfolio. TCS' capabilities and investments were not only recognized by their clients but also by their peers," said Karsten Leclerque, Head of Cloud & Infrastructure Services Practice at PAC, a CXP Group company.

"Our scale, domain expertise and contextual knowledge of our customers' environments, and our depth across the entire range of Oracle's cloud offerings have made us the preferred business advisor and implementation partner to global enterprises seeking to leverage the power of these technologies to transform their businesses," added Akhilesh Tiwari.

