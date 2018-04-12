TCS Recognized as 'Star Performer of the Year' for Healthcare and Life Sciences by Everest Group

The Everest Group PEAK Matrix Service Provider of the Year awards recognize consistent top performers across IT services PEAK Matrix™ assessments. Everest Group published 24 PEAK Matrix™ IT services assessments featuring 67 service providers across all evaluations.

While there are service providers that feature as Star Performers, Leaders, Major Contenders, or Aspirants on individual evaluation categories, the PEAK Matrix Service Provider of the Year awards help to identify the best of the best Service providers. The "Star Performer of the Year" is awarded to the Service provider most often earning "Star Performer" designations across all PEAK Matrix evaluations, and within specific evaluation categories.

"Healthcare and Life Sciences customers are looking to embrace newer technologies and next-gen platforms for successfully adopting Business 4.0. With solutions empowered by Artificial Intelligence and Digital Technologies, TCS is enabling customers to accelerate drug development, enhance member experience and drive patient centric care," said Debashis Ghosh, President - Life Sciences, Healthcare, Energy & Resources and Public Services, TCS. "We are proud to partner with our customers on their growth and transformation journey. The "Star Performer of the Year 2018" award by Everest Group is a reflection of our ability to consistently make advancements in next-gen proprietary solutions, domain expertise and radical technological breakthroughs, catering to specific needs of our customers across the Healthcare and Life Sciences Value Chain."

TCS offers this sector a full set of services spanning consulting, cognitive business operations and digital transformation services, as well as platform solutions to its customers. In recent years, there has been significant demand from Healthcare and Life Sciences companies for TCS' Industry Cloud Solution – such as the Advanced Drug Development Suite – to help them become more agile, accelerate drug discovery, improved patient experience and accentuate manufacturing productivity.

"As digital adoption moves from pilots to programs, healthcare and life sciences, or HLS, enterprises are looking for service partners that can deliver modernization, patient experience, and transformation at scale and speed. Strong focus on execution excellence, value chain domain strengths, expanding client relationships, and digital talent investments, helped TCS be recognized as the HLS Star Performer of the Year and improve its positioning on the PEAK Matrix Service Provider of the Year," said Jimit Arora, Partner, Everest Group.

TCS' robust solutions use a combination of artificial intelligence, cognitive computing capabilities, robotic process automation and cloud to fully digitize drug development process, enable value based care, and improve productivity with enhanced business value.

"Our continuous investment in innovative solutions and development of next-gen platforms strongly positions us to create exponential value to our customers and lead in the marketplace," added Debashis Ghosh.

About Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. (TCS)

Tata Consultancy Services is an IT services, consulting and business solutions provider that has been partnering with the world's largest businesses in their transformation journeys for the last fifty years. TCS offers a consulting-led, cognitive powered, integrated portfolio of business, technology and engineering services and solutions. This is delivered through its unique, location-independent agile delivery model, a benchmark of excellence in software development.

A part of the Tata group, India's largest multinational business group, TCS has over 390,000 of the world's best-trained consultants in 46 countries. The company generated consolidated revenues of US $17.6 billion for the year ended March 31, 2017 and is listed on the BSE (formerly Bombay Stock Exchange) and the NSE (National Stock Exchange) in India. TCS' proactive stance on climate change and award winning work with communities across the world have earned it a place in leading sustainability indices such as the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI), MSCI Global Sustainability Index and the FTSE4Good Emerging Index. For more information, visit us at www.tcs.com.

