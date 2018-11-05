TE Connectivity announces fiscal 2019 first quarter dividend record and payment dates

SCHAFFHAUSEN, Switzerland, Nov. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE: TEL) today announced that the $0.44 per share quarterly dividend for the first quarter of fiscal year 2019 will be payable on December 7, 2018, to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 23, 2018. The dividend was approved by shareholders at the company's annual general meeting held on March 14, 2018.

TE Connectivity Ltd. is a $14 billion global technology and manufacturing leader creating a safer, sustainable, productive, and connected future. For more than 75 years, our connectivity and sensor solutions, proven in the harshest environments, have enabled advancements in transportation, industrial applications, medical technology, energy, data communications, and the home. With 80,000 employees, including more than 8,000 engineers, working alongside customers in approximately 140 countries, TE ensures that EVERY CONNECTION COUNTS. Learn more at www.te.com and on LinkedIn, Facebook, WeChat and Twitter.





