TE Connectivity to present at Citi's 2020 Global Virtual Technology Conference

SCHAFFHAUSEN, Switzerland, Aug. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE: TEL) announced today that Chief Financial Officer Heath Mitts will present virtually at Citi's 2020 Global Virtual Technology Conference on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020 at 9:50 a.m. ET. The webcast will be live on the company's investor website at investors.te.com. A replay of the presentation will be archived and available at the same location.

TE Connectivity is a $13 billion global industrial technology leader creating a safer, sustainable, productive, and connected future. Our broad range of connectivity and sensor solutions, proven in the harshest environments, enable advancements in transportation, industrial applications, medical technology, energy, data communications, and the home. With nearly 80,000 employees, including more than 8,000 engineers, working alongside customers in approximately 150 countries, TE ensures that EVERY CONNECTION COUNTS. Learn more at www.te.com and on LinkedIn , Facebook , WeChat and Twitter .

