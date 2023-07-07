TEAMSTERS AT CALIFORNIA DAIRIES, INC. TO GO ON STRIKE AT MIDNIGHT

News provided by

Teamsters Local 386

07 Jul, 2023, 20:16 ET

Workers Demand Raises Without Concessions

TURLOCK, Calif., July 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Workers at the California Dairies, Inc. Turlock South plant represented by Teamsters Local 386 are going on strike at midnight on Saturday, July 8, 2023. The action comes after the members overwhelmingly rejected the company's last, best and final offer earlier today.

"This action is necessary to show this employer that the members are willing to stand up and fight for a rightfully earned and equitable contract," said Peter Finn, Teamsters Western Region International Vice President and Director of the Food Processing Division. "California Dairies made $260 million in revenue last year. It needs to respect the essential workers who made them that money with a better offer."

At issue is the employer's irrational demand that Local 386 members agree to a contract that is nearly cost neutral. California Dairies is insisting they accept an offer with no increase to their pension contributions and cuts to health care benefits in order to fund the wage increases that the workers would receive over the course of the next five years.

"What the employer is offering to their staff at Turlock South is well below what our members at the other facilities are getting," said Bryan Ronngren, President of Local 386. "In fact, we just ratified a contract with this same company in Fresno where the workers secured wage and benefit increases amounting to $9.00 per hour over the lifetime of the agreement. This offer is a slap in the face. More than 300 Teamsters at California Dairies, Inc. – along with the entirety of our union – are ready to stand with and fight for the members who are going on strike tonight."

Picket lines will be active starting at 12:00am at the Turlock South plant, located at 475 South Tegner Road, Turlock, CA, 95380.

Teamsters 386 represents workers in a wide variety of industries throughout the Central Valley and Sierra Nevada regions of California. For more information, go to teamsters386.org.

Contact:
Matt McQuaid, (617) 894-0669
[email protected]

SOURCE Teamsters Local 386

