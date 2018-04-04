Teamsters Local 455 Endorses Cary Kennedy For Colorado Governor

"Kennedy is the best candidate for Colorado's working families," said Steve Vairma, Secretary-Treasurer of Local 455. "She is hardworking and focused on the middle class kitchen table issues that matter."

Kennedy is the former state treasurer, and served as Denver's deputy mayor and chief financial officer. If elected, Kennedy will be Colorado's first female governor.

Kennedy stands with working families and supports access to good-paying jobs, health care benefits and workplace protections. Kennedy has stated she believes in collective bargaining and opposes dangerous right to work.

"Cary Kennedy cares about education, workers, our economy and moving our state forward. We're honored to endorse her for governor," Vairma said.

