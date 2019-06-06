Tech Entrepreneur Issa Asad to Offer Free Unlimited Calling, Texting to Hurricane-Battered Customers

The ability to communicate with family and friends and to monitor weather conditions before, during, and after a storm is a lifesaving necessity, Asad said. A 2018 survey of Florida voters commissioned by the National Hurricane Survival Initiative revealed that nearly 1 in 4 (23%) felt that having a working mobile phone was more important in the first four days following a hurricane than having air conditioning. And even more (26%) said they would rather have a working phone than a working refrigerator in the aftermath of a storm.

Instead of dealing with the stress of worrying about running out of minutes or exceeding data limits, Hello Mobile and Q Link customers will be able to connect with family and access essential emergency response information and resources in the crucial month following a storm. After a state or region that either company services is declared a federal disaster area, Hello Mobile and Q Link customers in those locations will instantly have free unlimited texting and calling minutes, and 1 free GB of data loaded onto their phones for a month. In coordination with federal authorities, Hello Mobile and Q Link will assist as a disaster response mechanism, providing stress-free relief to its customers in need.

"Individuals without mobile phone service after a storm are cut off from critical sources of information, leaving them in an even more vulnerable position," said Asad. "We want all of our customers to know we will be there for them when a storm hits. We'll keep them connected to the world and, more importantly to loved ones, following a disaster."

Having access to a mobile phone following a hurricane can help fast track recovery:

Using location tracking and texting, family and friends can check in with loved ones who were hurt or are at risk.

Those suffering from property damage can use mobile apps to contact their insurance companies and file a claim.

Authorities such as the National Weather Service, local first responders, and emergency management organizations use social media as a way to update those in a disaster area in real time.

Friends and neighbors can communicate with one another about everything from blocked roads, to businesses that may be open with food, water, or other needed supplies.

Asad provided free calling in the aftermath of Hurricanes Harvey and Maria in 2017 through Q Link Wireless . With thousands of Q Link customers residing in Texas and Puerto Rico, the result of providing relief in the form of connectivity to those devastated by these storms was priceless. Experts predict the Atlantic hurricane season will be close to normal this year, but storm veterans know it only takes one storm to devastate a community. Asad is working now to get ahead of the stress and fear that comes post-storm.

About Hello Mobile

Hello Mobile, a Florida-based Quadrant Holdings company, provides data and voice service to customers throughout the U.S. through its low-cost, prepaid mobile phone plans. The company, headquartered in Dania Beach, is recognized as one of the "Inc. 5000" and has earned an "A" rating from the Better Business Bureau. For more information, please visit www.hellomobile.com.

About Q Link Wireless

Q Link Wireless, a Florida-based company, provides low-income individuals and families with a free smartphone and free monthly wireless service that includes voice, data, and unlimited text messaging through the government-run Lifeline Assistance Program. With more than two million customers, Q Link is the third-largest Lifeline carrier in the U.S. For more information, please visit www.qlinkwireless.com. You can also follow the company on Twitter at www.twitter.com/qlinkwireless.

