Tech Leaders Tackle Biggest IT Challenges of 2018 at Trace3 EVOLVE Annual Conference

EVOLVE will host over 1,000 attendees including top ranking CIOs, CISOs, business executives and IT leaders in the Fortune 500 representing the retail, manufacturing, healthcare, technology, and entertainment industries, among others. Representatives from Silicon Valley VCs, business press, and industry analysts will be in attendance offering their insights on the most significant trends in IT.

The EVOLVE conference presents an opportunity to engage and discuss the technology challenges impacting business strategy today and tomorrow. Attendees gather an understanding of how specific technology can align to business imperatives and drive market differentiation while adding measurable value for lines of business, the organization, and the customer experience.

The distinguished keynote speaker for the EVOLVE conference in 2018 is Peyton Manning. The two-time Super Bowl winning quarterback and five-time MVP of the NFL will address the importance of preparation and adaptability during his presentation, "Preparing for Change."

Speakers from the main stage and breakout sessions will provide perspective based on real-time experience for attendees to utilize and leverage to help transform their businesses. Industry thought leaders will identify the complex strategies organizations are using today to harness the power of artificial intelligence, machine learning, next-gen cybersecurity, data analytics, hybrid-cloud, and automation. Through the sessions, guests will learn how new user interfaces such as virtual reality, augmented reality, voice-generated computing and more will enable a more efficient and agile business of the future.

The agenda includes sessions hosted by:

Peter Hinssen , Chairman & Co-Founder Nexxworks

, Chairman & Co-Founder Nexxworks Rachel Sibley , Futurist & Marketing Strategist

, Futurist & Marketing Strategist Rama Sekhar , Partner at Norwest Venture Partners

, Partner at Norwest Venture Partners Jim McHugh , VP & General Manager at NVIDIA

, VP & General Manager at NVIDIA Monzy Merza , VP & Head of Security Research at Splunk

A cornerstone of the annual conference is the Outlier Awards gala honoring the leading CIOs of the year who consistently deliver dynamic innovation and outstanding leadership in the field of Information Technology. The Outlier Award gala celebrates these leaders embracing technology to steward the growth and capabilities of their organizations and one finalist will be recognized as the 2018 Outlier Award winner.

"The Trace3 EVOLVE Conference is an excellent representation of the 'transformative IT authority' Trace3 has become. The strength of the company's engineering resources, coupled with its innovation research and CIO services, provides for a consultancy organization extremely focused on delivering success based on customer business challenges. The Trace3 EVOLVE Conference provides a forum for technologists and business leaders to identify technology and strategy that will serve businesses well today, as well as prepare business for the innovative and dynamic technology of the future. As a presenter and participant at the EVOLVE Conference, I can highly recommend attending EVOLVE for business and technology leaders," said Katy Ring, Research Director for IT Services at 451 Research.

New to the EVOLVE Conference in 2018 is an Escape Room with a customized IT theme. The room will feature a rogue AI entity that has manifested itself in the computer system of a major security corporation where the escapee works. Locked in the room, players will navigate a series of digital traps in order to maneuver, outsmart, and disable various corrupted technologies to locate previous backups and take back control of the environment. Ultimately, players must outsmart the AI's algorithm and destroy the corrupted firmware gone wrong.

"Trace3 is proud to host the EVOLVE Technology and Leadership Conference as our way of addressing the unique challenges facing IT leaders today," said Tyler Beecher, CEO of Trace3. "By bringing together a broad cross-section of our IT community at this annual event, we are able to discuss mutual challenges and incorporate new ideas from a group of prominent industry speakers and presenters. Each year, the EVOLVE show also provides excellent networking opportunities for peers to share their viewpoints on current technology trends and strategies to better align IT with each company's unique business goals."

About EVOLVE:

For more information about Trace3's EVOLVE event, please visit

http://EVOLVEtechconference.com/

About Trace3:

As a fully integrated Transformative IT Authority, Trace3 is the premier provider of IT solutions and consultation services. Through elite engineering and dynamic innovation, Trace3 empowers executives and organizations to keep pace with the fast-moving business landscape through the transformative power of IT. Please visit our website at www.Trace3.com.

Media contacts:

Lumina Communications

Michael Gallo

212-239-8594

Trace3@luminapr.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tech-leaders-tackle-biggest-it-challenges-of-2018-at-trace3-evolve-annual-conference-300637794.html

SOURCE Trace3

Related Links

http://www.trace3.com

