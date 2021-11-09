Tech to Title: Black Buffalo 3D & Alquist Partner on 3D Printed Affordable Housing Solution

NEW YORK and IOWA CITY, Iowa, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Black Buffalo 3D, a leading manufacturer of 3D construction printers-with printers capable of creating single to 4-story buildings-today announced a strategic partnership with Alquist, affordable home builder, well-known for their 3D printed home projects throughout the United States including the first fully permitted 3D printed home in Virginia. This global partnership will allow Alquist to utilize Black Buffalo 3D NexCon large scale construction printers for future housing and infrastructure projects.

Black Buffalo 3D CEO/COO Michael Woods watched NexCon 3D print sample affordable home.

"Rather than moving into the industry as a contractor, Black Buffalo 3D has focused on real-word testing, 3D-printer design, and materials science to create the perfect tool for the construction industry to close the gap on affordable housing and print needed infrastructure and precast materials on site and on demand," stated Michael Woods, CEO/COO of Black Buffalo 3D. "After meeting with the Alquist team, it became clear that we had many synergies, and they are highly qualified to showcase our technology and contribute to our goal of creating a smarter and more sustainable society."

Alquist is committed to alleviating the gap of affordable housing in the United States, with a strong focus on rural America. Back in June 2021, they built the first 3D printed home for sale on the east coast. That project–completed in partnership with Virginia Housing and Virginia Tech–helped prove that 3D printed homes can deliver significant monetary savings and environmental benefits over traditionally built wood-framed homes. The Alquist team was able to attract national attention and is now slated to print communities in Oregon, Pennsylvania, Iowa, and more. Alquist is a developer, partnering to demonstrate the value of new building technologies and sustainable materials for affordable, energy-efficient homes.

"After visiting Black Buffalo 3D's factory, the investments they have made in their team, 3D construction printers, and ink were apparent. The quality of their printed walls are terrific, and their manufacturing capacity will help us bring printers to more sites, print more affordable housing developments, and create new job opportunities in North America and beyond," remarked Zachary Mannheimer, CEO and founder of Alquist.

This partnership allows Black Buffalo 3D to focus on its strengths of innovation, R&D, and scaling the manufacturing of its 3D printers and proprietary construction inks while Alquist gain even more experience and continue to lead the industry in architectural design, residential construction, and the use of 3D technologies to develop communities of affordable and sustainable housing units.

The Black Buffalo NexCon Line of 3D construction printers are available on a first come first serve basis via reservation as the company scales production to meet demand. For more information on each business and upcoming project visit www.blackbuffalo.io and www.alquist3D.com and follow each on social media.

About Black Buffalo 3D Corporation

Black Buffalo 3D Corporation (https://www.blackbuffalo.io) is the NY based, US affiliate of HN Inc. co. Ltd.-formerly Hyundai BS&C Co. Ltd.--and subsidiary of Big Sun Holdings Group, Inc. Black Buffalo 3D is poised to revolutionize construction and become the leading global provider of smart 3D construction printers (3DCP) from one to four stories, proprietary construction "ink" and 3D print construction consulting services. Print smart and sustainable infrastructure on-demand with Black Buffalo 3D NexCon printers available now.

About Alquist

Alquist (https://www.alquist3d.com/about-us) creates affordable housing communities by leveraging 3D print technology and exceptional design, focusing on rural America. In many communities, homes often cannot be built at prices that the average family can afford. Demand is growing in smaller communities as populations increase due to an uptick in job creation, as well as an exurban migration, acceptance of tele-working, and the rising cost of urban living. In order to meet this demand, Alquist uses 3D and other technologies to introduce cost-effective ways to build housing units for all walks of life.

