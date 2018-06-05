Tech Up for Women Conference Event

NEW YORK, June 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Announcing the second trailblazing one-day executive development conference, Tech Up For Women, to be held on Nov. 15, 2018 at Metropolitan West in New York City. This cutting-edge conference provides an opportunity for women in all industries to learn from top leaders, researchers and influential women in the fields of technology. The Tech Up for Women event will provide a powerful forum for women to jump start and advance their careers through a better awareness of tech topics, timely current trends and disruptive technological advances, understanding of cyber security, coding, big data, fintech, blockchain, networking, raising capital and hands on interaction with the latest advancements in VR, AR, AI, robotics to coding, new products and services.

"As women, we can tap into certain experiences and resources that, when honed, can enable us to be strategic and achieve optimal results," said Kathy Murray, Angel Investor and Tech Up Advisory Board Member.

Featured speakers will discuss women's role in technology advancement, how women through technology can achieve their career goals, digital & analytics, cybersecurity, new innovations followed by vendor demonstrations.

On-site vendors will provide attendees access to current and future advances in technology. The goal being to get women more comfortable using technology, thereby creating advancement into critical tech leadership roles across a broad range of industries. Achieving greater success through technology will strengthen the pipeline of women in corporate management roles.

The conference will give women, in any industry, the opportunity to be in step with current trends and to see new products that can positively impact their performance management. It will provide women with the opportunity to learn, to expand personal development and to create a stronger organizational culture by their newly increased technology knowledge.

The conference runs from 8:30 a.m. – 6:00 p.m., with a lunch Keynote Program on Cyber Security. The day's rich agenda is divided among presentations, panel discussions, networking breaks, and hands-on technology demonstrations. Included in the ticket price is an invitation to attend the Networking Reception & Tech Recruitment Area. For more information on registration, table packages, sponsorship contact info@globaltrainingevents.com or call (203) 255-2112.

About Tech Up Events: Events assist women in all industries through technology public conference events designed to provide women with a competitive edge. The Tech Up for Women series offers educational programs, through keynote speakers, trainers, panels and industry leaders to inspire women to examine successful and enriching opportunities to effectively move forward in their given careers through cutting edge technology. WIT Events is constantly striving to provide timely, mainstream and new programs. Contact: (203) 255-2112 or www.techupevents.com

