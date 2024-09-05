TECHKON presents latest Inline Spectrophotometer technology at Label Expo Americas 2024

TECHKON USA will showcase its newest Inline Spectrophotometer technology at the upcoming Label Expo Americas 2024, in Chicago, IL from Sept 10-12.

DANVERS, Mass., Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TECHKON, a global leader in color spectrophotometry for 40 years, will showcase its latest color management solutions at the upcoming Label Expo Americas 2024 in Rosemont, IL from September 10-12, including its latest innovation - the SpectroVision inline spectrophotometer for any web press type and width. Using the latest advances in sensor and materials technology, the SpectroVision is an affordable 4-in-1 wonder weapon for total color quality control on press.

1- True Spectrophotometer

"With the recent advancements in technology, materials and cost, Inline Spectrophotometers are now an affordable comprehensive color quality solution for any web press, giving converters and brands total quality control over mission critical colors", said George Adam, President of Techkon USA. Post this SpectroVision inline spectrophotometer by Techkon USA ChromaQA trend graph (operator & gear side)

ISO-compliant, full 31- point sensor

3,000 measurements per second

M0, M1, and M2

2- Award-winning ChromaQA software with SmartInk color correction

Analyzes color, density, gray balance, G7, TVI and more

Exact ink & machine-level actions for optimal color

Easy reporting & predictive analytics

Winner of the 2024 FTA Technical Innovation Award and 2024 Pinnacle Award

3- Web Viewer

Live web viewing

Traverse arm for complete mobility

Measure op & gear side, and anywhere in between

4- Barcode Grader

ISO/ANSI style bar code grading

A live demonstration of the system will be displayed at the TECHKON booth 5800 in Hall F.

For more information about the Techkon SpectroVision, please visit techkonusa.com

