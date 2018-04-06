TechLaunch Announces $20,000 Pitch Competition

MORRISTOWN, N.J., April 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Applicants are presently being screened for mentoring and the opportunity to pitch at the next BullPen on May 22nd at Fairleigh Dickinson University, Florham Campus.

Selected tech ventures receive mentoring and investor exposure and the winner gets $20,000 worth of professional services (No fees or equity to apply or pitch).

Audience Shot at Monmouth University BullPen

The TechLaunch BullPen pitch competition is ideal for early stage tech startup companies that have post tech accelerator experience, high growth potential, an experienced team, a demonstrated Minimum Viable Product (MVP), at least one potential customer who is prepared to pay for your product, an investment of 6-12 months of sweat equity and seed capital already raised, and who are looking to raise $50K to $500K in funding. To learn more go to TechLaunch.

Hear what a recent BullPen winner had to say about their experience with TechLaunch:

"Welnys' experience at TechLaunch was amazing! Our mentor gave us great advice on how to improve our pitch, the judges made themselves available afterwards for follow-up meetings, and we made several investor connections."

- Heather Waibel, Founder and CEO of Welnys

Apply to pitch here: http://www.techlaunch.com/application/

Sponsors Include:

About BullPen: BullPen is a bi-monthly series of pitch events similar to Shark Tank where three or four tech companies present to a mixed audience and panel of investors and entrepreneurs in the New Jersey metropolitan area. Audience participation is encouraged. Presenters will get valuable constructive feedback from an experienced panel of Investors and Entrepreneurs. Pre-BullPen mentoring is provided to a select cohort and follow-on mentoring is encouraged, with funding opportunities on the horizon. Valuable in-kind services are also awarded to the presenting companies who the Investor Panel selects as the most fundable moving forward. To apply please go to TechLaunch/application.

About TechLaunch: Formed in 2012 to drive the commercialization of emerging technology, TechLaunch has served over 50 tech focused companies and mentored over 100 budding entrepreneurs. Our focus is to screen, select and nurture early stage tech ventures to accelerate their growth opportunities via mentoring, coaching, networking, and providing access to resources and capital. Its core objective is to generate Quality Deal Flow for early stage investors and prepare entrepreneurs for the Due Diligence Process. To learn more please visit TechLaunch. Any media inquiries should be directed to norma@techlaunch.com.

