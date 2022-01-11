Technavio's Higher Education Testing and Assessment Market Report Highlights the Key Findings in the Area of Vendor Landscape, Key Market Segments, Regions, and Latest Trends and Drivers

Vendor Landscape

The higher education testing and assessment market is fragmented due to the presence of several players and is expected to remain fragmented during the forecast period. Vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth and business strategies to compete in the market.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Aspiring Minds Inc.

Edutech

IOTA360 LLC.

McGraw-Hill Education Inc.

MeritTrac Services Pvt Ltd.

Mettl Online Assessment

Mindlogicx

Pearson Plc

Scantron Corp.

Wheebox

View more about the market's vendor landscape highlights with a comprehensive list of vendors and their offerings.

Key Market Segmentation

Segmentation by Products:

Academic:



The academic segment's market share of higher education testing and assessment will expand significantly during the projected period, The rise in demand for innovative personalized technologies such as adaptive learning, as well as the introduction of technologies such as learning management systems (LMS) and content management systems (CMS), has increased the adoption of digital technologies for academic testing and assessment in higher educational institutions.





During the projection period, the transition from traditional pen and paper-based testing and assessment to online testing and assessment, as well as students' increased use of technology, will fuel the segment's expansion.



Non-Academic

Request a FREE Sample of this report for more highlights into the market segments.

Regional Market Outlook

42% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key markets for higher education testing and assessment in North America.

Several North American higher education institutions are implementing various testing and assessment modules, as well as cutting-edge technology like adaptive learning and learning analytics. The transition from classrooms to virtual platforms generated enormous prospects for education testing and assessment systems adoption, propelling the regional industry into focus in 2020. Because of this abrupt shift away from classrooms, online learning adoption is expected to continue even after the pandemic is under control, and it will push the regional market in focus during the forecast period. Furthermore, countries like the US, Canada, Germany, the UK, and China are the key markets for the higher education testing and assessment market in APAC.

Download our FREE sample report for more key highlights on the regional market share of most of the above-mentioned countries.

Latest Trends, Driving the Education Consulting Market

Market Driver:

The adoption of formative assessments by educational institutions



Formative assessments have gained popularity in recent years among several educational institutions. The use of formative assessments improves student achievement as well as student-faculty interaction. Several educational institutions have shifted from traditional summative assessments to formative assessments in the past few years. Formative assessments assess students based on strategic questioning, projects, questionnaires, quizzes, and other such techniques. The use of formative assessments improves the performance of students and the interaction between students and faculty. Hence, it is considered an integral part of effective learning.

Market Trend:

The evolving role of educational technologies



Technology's role in education has evolved as a result of advancements. Assessments with aspects like digital badging and micro-credentials are being introduced by educational institutions, and various suppliers offer such advanced technology. Assessments with aspects like digital badging and micro-credentials are being introduced by educational institutions, and various suppliers offer such advanced technology and it is expected to grow during the forecasted period.

Find additional information about various other market drivers & trends mentioned in our FREE sample report.

Need More? Are You Looking for Information Not Covered in This Report?

Want to understand more about the various research methodology?

Evaluate a specific segment or region in detail

Identify key suppliers, customers, or other market players

Analyze market regulations

Tailor this report according to your needs. Get it done with our $1000 worth of free customization. Speak to Our Analyst Now!

Related Reports:

K-12 Game-based Learning Market by Product, School Level, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Education Consulting Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Higher Education Testing And Assessment Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 5.13 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.57 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 42% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Germany, UK, and China Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Aspiring Minds Inc., Edutech, IOTA360 LLC., McGraw-Hill Education Inc., MeritTrac Services Pvt Ltd., Mettl Online Assessment, Mindlogicx, Pearson Plc, Scantron Corp., and Wheebox Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio