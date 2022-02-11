Technavio's Industrial and Institutional Cleaning Chemicals Market Research Report Highlights the Key Findings in the Area of Vendor Landscape, Key Market Segments, Regions, and Latest Trends and Drivers

Industrial and Institutional Cleaning Chemicals market report key highlights

Estimated year-on-year growth rate: 6.00%

Key market segments: End-user (commercial, institutional and governmental, and manufacturing) and geography ( North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and MEA).

, , APAC, , and MEA). Key Consumer Region & contribution: North America at 34%

Industrial and Institutional Cleaning Chemicals Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.49% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 19.28 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.00 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 34% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, Canada, and India Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled 3M Co., Akzo Nobel NV, Albemarle Corp., BASF SE, Clariant International Ltd., Croda International Plc, Diversey Inc., Eastman Chemical Co., Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, and Huntsman Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Do reach out to our analysts for more customized reports as per needs. Speak to our Analyst now!

Industrial and Institutional Cleaning Chemicals Market Share Trend

The increase in demand for fragranced cleaning products

The fragrance is an effective technique for product formulators to interact with their customers. Due to the growing demand for fragranced cleaning products, fragrance companies are expanding their product lines to include industrial and institutional cleaning chemicals. The fragrance is used in odor controls and air fresheners, as well as janitorial and housekeeping goods, cleaning maintenance and laundry products. As a result, the increase in the demand for fragranced cleaning products will drive the growth of the global industrial and institutional cleaning chemicals market.

Industrial and Institutional Cleaning Chemicals Market Challenge

The growing adoption of chemical-free cleaning

The demand for chemical-free cleaning products is growing as a result of the negative health effects of cleaning chemicals on employees and the environment. Plant extracts, antimicrobial, microbial, and enzyme technology are commonly used in chemical-free goods. These solutions provide end-users with a long-term cleaning solution by converting natural resources and materials into eco-friendly organic cleaning products. The increased popularity of chemical-free cleaning will have an impact on cleaning chemical consumption. This, in turn, will have an impact on the global market for industrial and institutional cleaning chemicals.

Get free sample for extensive insights on key market Drivers, Trends, and Challenges influencing the industrial and institutional cleaning chemicals market.

Key market vendors insights

The industrial and institutional cleaning chemicals market share is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic strategies to compete in the market.

Some of the key market vendors are:

3M Co.

Co. Akzo Nobel NV

Albemarle Corp.

BASF SE

Clariant International Ltd.

Croda International Plc

Diversey Inc.

Eastman Chemical Co.

Henkel AG and Co. KGaA

Huntsman Corp.

For more detailed highlights on products offerings and the growth strategies adopted by other vendors, Download free sample report

Key Segment Analysis by End-User

Commercial



During the projection period, the commercial segment's market share of industrial and institutional cleaning chemicals would expand significantly. The demand for industrial and institutional cleaning chemicals is being driven by factors such as increased workplace hygiene awareness and the expansion of commercial office spaces. Chronic disease prevalence, increased awareness, and the demand for high-quality care from healthcare providers will all contribute to the segment's growth.



Institutional and Governmental



Manufacturing

Regional Market Analysis

North America will contribute to 34% of the industrial and institutional cleaning chemicals market share growth during the forecast period. US, China, Germany, Canada, and India are the major markets for industrial and institutional cleaning chemicals market share.

The increase in awareness regarding workplace hygiene and growth in commercial office spaces is expected to boost the industrial and institutional cleaning chemicals market share in the region.

Request our free sample for additional highlights and key segments that are expected to impact the market during the forecast period.

Related Reports:-

Fortifying Agent Market - The fortifying agent market share is expected to increase by USD 43.24 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 10.64%. Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Proppants Market - The proppants market share in North America is expected to increase by USD 1.36 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 12.52%. Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio