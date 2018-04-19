Technical Perspectives on Biotech Stocks -- Adaptimmune Therapeutics, Akebia Therapeutics, Alder Biopharma, and Alexion Pharma

www.wallstequities.com/registration

Adaptimmune Therapeutics

Shares in Abingdon, the UK headquartered Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC rose slightly by 0.41%, ending Wednesday's trading session at $12.39. The stock recorded a trading volume of 664,740 shares. The Company's shares have gained 12.03% in the last month, 57.03% over the last three months, and 119.29% over the past year. The stock is trading 28.61% and 59.31% above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages, respectively. Moreover, shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics, which focuses on the provision of cancer immunotherapy products based on its proprietary Specific Peptide Enhanced Affinity Receptor T-cell platform, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 66.29.

On April 12th, 2018, Adaptimmune Therapeutics announced that, in a planned transition, John Furey has been appointed as an independent Non-Executive Director, and Peter Thompson, M.D., Ph.D. will be stepping down from the Board. Both changes are effective from July 05th, 2018. Mr. Furey will also succeed Dr. Thompson as a member of the Remuneration Committee. Dr. Thompson has served as a Non-Executive Director of the Company since September 2014. Get the full research report on ADAP for free by clicking below at:

www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=ADAP

Akebia Therapeutics

Cambridge, Massachusetts headquartered Akebia Therapeutics Inc.'s stock declined 1.42%, closing the day at $9.71 with a total trading volume of 378,883 shares. The Company's shares have advanced 6.82% over the past year. The stock is trading 21.92% below its 50-day moving average. Additionally, shares of Akebia Therapeutics, which focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for patients with renal disease through hypoxia-inducible factor biology, have an RSI of 35.86.

On April 03rd, 2018, Akebia Therapeutics (AKBA) granted 13 newly-hired employees options to purchase an aggregate of 63,000 shares of the Company's common stock on March 29th, 2018 as inducements material to each such employee's entering into employment with AKBA. The options were granted in accordance with the NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4). Access the free research report on AKBA now by signing up at:

www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=AKBA

Alder Biopharmaceuticals

Bothell, Washington headquartered On Wednesday, shares in Alder Biopharmaceuticals Inc. recorded a trading volume of 1.21 million shares. The stock ended the day 0.34% lower at $14.50. The Company's shares have advanced 4.32% in the past month. The stock is trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages by 6.03% and 20.07%, respectively. Furthermore, shares of Alder Biopharma, which operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, have an RSI of 62.39.

On April 16th, 2018, Alder Biopharma announced that it has appointed Erin Lavelle to the newly created role of COO, effective that day. Ms. Lavelle will be responsible for leading the Company's operational strategies and planning and driving continued progress towards the commercialization of eptinezumab. She will report to Paul B. Cleveland, Interim President and CEO. Are you already registered with Wall St. Equities? Do so now for free, and get the report on ALDR at:

www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=ALDR

Alexion Pharmaceuticals

New Haven, Connecticut headquartered Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.'s stock declined slightly by 0.28%, finishing yesterday's session at $112.96 with a total trading volume of 1.26 million shares. The stock is trading below their 50-day moving average by 2.57%. Shares of the Company, which develops and commercializes various therapeutic products, have an RSI of 48.68.

On April 11th, 2018, Alexion Pharmaceuticals and Wilson Therapeutics AB (publ) announced that the former has made a recommended public cash offer to the shareholders in Wilson Therapeutics to acquire all of its outstanding shares by way of a tender offer, through a wholly-owned subsidiary. Wilson Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company, based in Stockholm, Sweden, that develops novel therapies for patients with rare copper-mediated disorders. Aspiring Member, please take a moment to register below for your free research report on ALXN at:

www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=ALXN

--

Wall St. Equities :

Wall St. Equities (WSE) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and micro-cap stocks. WSE has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

WSE has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email info@wallstequities.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charterholder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable-effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by WSE. WSE is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

WSE, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. WSE, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, WSE, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither WSE nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit

https://wallstequities.com/legal-disclaimer/

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company, we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: info@wallstequities.com

Phone number: +21-32-044-483

Office Address: 1 Scotts Road #24-10, Shaw Center Singapore 228

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/technical-perspectives-on-biotech-stocks----adaptimmune-therapeutics-akebia-therapeutics-alder-biopharma-and-alexion-pharma-300632866.html

SOURCE Wall St. Equities

Related Links

http://www.wallstequities.com

