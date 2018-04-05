Technical Perspectives on Biotech Stocks -- Neptune Technologies & Bioressources, Neuralstem, NewLink Genetics, and OHR Pharma

Neptune Technologies & Bioressources

Shares in Laval, Canada headquartered Neptune Technologies & Bioressources Inc. saw a decline of 1.41%, ending Wednesday's trading session at $2.80. The stock recorded a trading volume of 288,296 shares. The Company's shares have gained 17.65% in the last month, 17.15% over the last three months, and 182.54% over the past year. The stock is trading 69.03% above its 200-day moving average. Moreover, shares of the Company, which focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of products derived from marine biomasses for the nutraceutical and pharmaceutical industries, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 46.01. Get the full research report on NEPT for free by clicking below at: www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=NEPT

Neuralstem

Germantown, Maryland headquartered Neuralstem Inc.'s stock jumped 6.88%, closing the day at $1.71 with a total trading volume of 81,961 shares. The Company's shares have advanced 8.92% in the past month. The stock is trading 1.92% above its 50-day moving average. Additionally, shares of Neuralstem, which focuses on the research and development of nervous system therapies based on its proprietary human neuronal stem cells and small molecule compounds, have an RSI of 53.52.

On April 02nd, 2018, Neuralstem reported its financial results for the year ended December 31st, 2017. Operating loss for the full year was $13.3 million, net loss was $15.7 million, R&D expenses were $8.1 million, and G&A expenses were $5.5 million. At December 31st, 2017, cash and investments were $11.7 million. Access the free research report on CUR now by signing up at: www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=CUR

NewLink Genetics

On Wednesday, shares in Ames, Iowa headquartered NewLink Genetics Corp. recorded a trading volume of 650,054 shares. The stock ended the day 3.68% higher at $7.32. The Company's shares are trading below their 50-day moving average by 4.08%. Furthermore, shares of NewLink Genetics, which focuses on discovering and developing novel immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of patients with cancer, have an RSI of 46.98.

On March 21st, 2018, NewLink Genetics announced the appointment of Chad A. Johnson, 39, to its Board of Directors. In connection with this appointment, the Board expanded from seven directors to eight. Are you already registered with Wall St. Equities? Do so now for free, and get the report on NLNK at: www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=NLNK

OHR Pharmaceutical

New York headquartered OHR Pharmaceutical Inc.'s stock dropped slightly by 0.18%, finishing yesterday's session at $0.22 with a total trading volume of 375,661 shares. The stock is trading below their 50-day moving average by 17.87%. Shares of the Company, which focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of ophthalmic diseases, have an RSI of 37.67. Aspiring Member, please take a moment to register below for your free research report on OHRP at: www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=OHRP

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/technical-perspectives-on-biotech-stocks----neptune-technologies--bioressources-neuralstem-newlink-genetics-and-ohr-pharma-300624893.html

SOURCE Wall St. Equities