Technical Perspectives on Biotech Stocks -- Syndax Pharma, Teligent, Ultragenyx Pharma, and Vascular Biogenics

Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Shares in Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. rose 2.37%, ending Tuesday's trading session at $11.44. The stock recorded a trading volume of 242,540 shares. The Company's shares have gained 16.38% in the last month and 27.39% over the last three months. The stock is trading 1.45% and 3.08% above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages, respectively. Moreover, shares of Syndax Pharma, which develops a therapy that enhances checkpoint immuno-oncology drugs, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 43.92.

Teligent

Buena, New Jersey-based Teligent Inc.'s stock climbed 1.12%, closing the day at $2.72 with a total trading volume of 478,151 shares. The Company's shares have advanced 1.12% in the past month. The stock is trading 9.73% below its 50-day moving average. Additionally, shares of Teligent, which develops, manufactures, and markets topical formulations in the US, have an RSI of 39.14.

On April 06th, 2018, Teligent announced that its abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) for Ciclopirox Shampoo, 1%, has received approval from the US FDA. This is the Company's third approval for 2018 and its twenty-second approval from its internally-developed pipeline of topical generic pharmaceutical medicines. Based on recent IQVIA data from January 2018, the total addressable market for this product is approximately $13.5 million.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

On Tuesday, shares in Novato, California headquartered Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. recorded a trading volume of 600,833 shares, which was higher than their three months average volume of 579,440 shares. The stock ended the day 3.87% higher at $52.67. The Company's shares have advanced 9.18% in the previous three months. The stock is trading above its 50-day moving average by 4.80%. Furthermore, shares of Ultragenyx Pharma, which focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of various products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the US, have an RSI of 56.39.

On March 22nd, 2018, research firm Piper Jaffray resumed its 'Overweight' rating on the Company's stock, with a target price of $67 per share.

Vascular Biogenics

Or Yehuda, Israel headquartered Vascular Biogenics Ltd's stock jumped 7.14%, finishing yesterday's session at $2.25 with a total trading volume of 176,382 shares. The stock is trading below their 50-day moving average by 51.59%. Shares of the Company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer and immune-inflammatory diseases, have an RSI of 29.60.

On April 09th, 2018, Vascular Biogenics, operating as VBL Therapeutics, announced that it has been awarded a grant of 8.9 million New Israeli Shekels (approximately $2.5 million) by the Israel Innovation Authority. The funds will support the development of the Company's lead candidate VB-111 and its Vascular Targeting System platform for therapeutic gene therapy.

