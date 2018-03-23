Technical Perspectives on Business Software & Services Stocks -- Guidewire Software, Iron Mountain, New Relic, and SailPoint Technologies

WallStEquities.com strives to bring the best free research to the investment community. Today we are offering reports on GWRE, IRM, NEWR, and SAIL which can be accessed for free by signing up to www.wallstequities.com/registration. Today, WallStEquities.com monitors these four Business Software and Services stocks: Guidewire Software Inc. (NYSE: GWRE), Iron Mountain Inc. (NYSE: IRM), New Relic Inc. (NYSE: NEWR), and SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SAIL). The Business Software industry is segmented based on functions including finance, human resource, and supply chain. All you have to do is sign up today for this free limited time offer by clicking the link below. www.wallstequities.com/registration

Guidewire Software

Shares in Foster City, California headquartered Guidewire Software Inc. saw a decline of 3.85%, ending Thursday's trading session at $82.99. The stock recorded a trading volume of 599,521 shares, which was higher than its three months average volume of 593,430 shares. The Company's shares have gained 1.73% in the last month, 13.20% over the last three months, and 49.86% over the past year. The stock is trading 2.68% and 9.23% above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages, respectively. Moreover, shares of Guidewire Software, which provides software products for property and casualty insurers, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 47.01.

On March 07th, 2018, research firm Stifel reiterated its 'Hold' rating on the Company's stock with an increase of the target price from $78 a share to $88 a share.

On March 21st, 2018, Guidewire Software announced further expansion of its operations in Ireland. It now employs almost 300 staff, making Dublin the largest office outside the US, where the Company is headquartered, and is looking to fill about 40 more roles by the end of August. Get the full research report on GWRE for free by clicking below at: www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=GWRE

Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Inc.'s stock rose slightly by 0.09%, closing the day at $31.64. A total volume of 2.23 million shares was traded, which was above their three months average volume of 2.06 million shares. The Company's shares have advanced 0.54% in the past month. The stock is trading 5.77% below its 50-day moving average. Additionally, shares of Iron Mountain, which stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts, have an RSI of 38.04.

On February 26th, 2018, Iron Mountain announced the opening of a secure, state-of-the-art federal records center in Suitland, Maryland, located at the Andrews Federal Campus, immediately outside the entrance of Joint Base Andrews. The 125,000-square-foot facility has a total capacity of 1.5 million cubic feet of record storage and is the Company's 10th facility to meet federal compliance standards for security. Access the free research report on IRM now by signing up at: www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=IRM

New Relic

On Thursday, shares in San Francisco, California headquartered New Relic Inc. recorded a trading volume of 429,849 shares. The stock ended the day 1.81% lower at $77.10. The Company's shares have advanced 8.20% in the past month, 29.99% in the previous three months, and 120.16% over the past year. The stock is trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages by 15.55% and 42.19%, respectively. Furthermore, shares of New Relic, which provides digital intelligence products worldwide, have an RSI of 65.02.

On March 21st, 2018, New Relic announced that it has been recognized and positioned by Gartner as a Leader for the sixth consecutive time in the "Magic Quadrant for Application Performance Monitoring Suites" report by Will Cappelli, Federico De Silva, and Sanjit Ganguli, published on March 19th, 2018. Are you already registered with Wall St. Equities? Do so now for free, and get the report on NEWR at: www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=NEWR

SailPoint Technologies Holdings

Austin, Texas headquartered SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc.'s stock dropped slightly by 0.24%, finishing yesterday's session at $21.21 with a total trading volume of 385,259 shares. The Company's shares have advanced 18.36% in the last month and 48.22% in the previous three months. The stock is trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages by 15.28% and 25.59%, respectively. Additionally, shares of SailPoint Technologies have an RSI of 54.01.

On March 02nd, 2018, SailPoint Technologies (SAIL) announced that it has once again been named a Leader in Gartner's "Magic Quadrant for Identity Governance and Administration (IGA)," published on February 21st, 2018. After Gartner conducted a company and product evaluation of SAIL's IGA solutions, it was named a Leader based on its completeness of vision and ability to execute. Aspiring Member, please take a moment to register below for your free research report on SAIL at: www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=SAIL

Wall St. Equities :

Wall St. Equities (WSE) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and micro-cap stocks. WSE has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

WSE has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email info@wallstequities.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charterholder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable-effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by WSE. WSE is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

WSE, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. WSE, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, WSE, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither WSE nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit https://wallstequities.com/legal-disclaimer/

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company, we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: info@wallstequities.com

Phone number: +21-32-044-483

Office Address: 1 Scotts Road #24-10, Shaw Center Singapore 228

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/technical-perspectives-on-business-software--services-stocks----guidewire-software-iron-mountain-new-relic-and-sailpoint-technologies-300618638.html

SOURCE Wall St. Equities