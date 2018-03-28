Technical Perspectives on REIT Stocks -- CubeSmart, DCT Industrial Trust, Duke Realty, and Extra Space Storage

www.wallstequities.com/registration

CubeSmart

Shares in CubeSmart rose 1.42%, ending Tuesday's trading session at $27.79. The stock recorded a trading volume of 1.51 million shares, which was higher than its three months average volume of 1.49 million shares. The Company's shares have gained 2.32% in the last month and 6.88% over the past year. The stock is trading 2.67% and 5.14% above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages, respectively. Moreover, shares of CubeSmart, which properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 54.60.

On March 02nd, 2018, research firm BMO Capital Markets upgraded the Company's stock rating from 'Market Perform' to 'Outperform' while revising its previous target price from $27 a share to $30 a share.

DCT Industrial Trust

DCT Industrial Trust Inc.'s stock climbed slightly by 0.85%, closing the day at $55.93 with a total trading volume of 400,406 shares. The Company's shares have advanced 19.10% over the past year. The stock is trading 0.98% below its 50-day moving average. Additionally, shares of the Company, which specializes in the ownership, development, acquisition, leasing and management of bulk-distribution and light-industrial properties in high-demand distribution markets in the US, have an RSI of 44.83.

Duke Realty

On Tuesday, shares in Duke Realty Corp. recorded a trading volume of 3.14 million shares, which was higher than their three months average volume of 2.87 million shares. The stock ended the day 2.40% higher at $26.03. The Company's shares have advanced 2.44% in the past month and 4.63% over the past year. The stock is trading above its 50-day moving average by 1.69%. Furthermore, shares of Duke Realty, which owns and operates approximately 146 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 21 major logistics markets, have an RSI of 55.69.

On March 27th, 2018, research firm JP Morgan upgraded the Company's stock rating from 'Underweight' to 'Neutral'.

Extra Space Storage

Salt Lake City, Utah headquartered Extra Space Storage Inc.'s stock rose 1.41%, finishing yesterday's session at $85.55. A total volume of 1.22 million shares was traded, which was above their three months average volume of 1.15 million shares. The Company's shares have advanced 14.89% over the past year. The stock is trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages by 1.90% and 4.82%, respectively. Additionally, shares of the Company, which offers customers a wide selection of conveniently located and secure storage units across the country, including boat storage, RV storage and business storage, have an RSI of 51.33.

