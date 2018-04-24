Technical Perspectives on Residential Construction Stocks -- Beazer Homes USA, D.R. Horton, Hovnanian Enterprises, and KB Home

WallStEquities.com strives to bring the best free research to the investment community. Today we are offering reports on BZH, DHI, HOV, and KBH which can be accessed for free by signing up to www.wallstequities.com/registration. Today, WallStEquities.com scans Beazer Homes USA Inc. (NYSE: BZH), D.R. Horton Inc. (NYSE: DHI), Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. (NYSE: HOV), and KB Home (NYSE: KBH). Residential Construction companies are engaged in the construction of residential homes, including the manufacture of mobile and prefabricated homes that are intended for use in one place. All you have to do is sign up today for this free limited time offer by clicking the link below.

www.wallstequities.com/registration

Beazer Homes USA

On Monday, shares in Atlanta, Georgia headquartered Beazer Homes USA, Inc. recorded a trading volume of 635,031 shares, which was above their three months average volume of 616.00 thousand shares. The stock ended the session 3.91% lower at $14.74. The Company's shares have gained 18.87% in the past twelve months. The stock is trading below its 50-day moving average by 9.29%. Moreover, shares of the Company, which operates as a homebuilder in the US, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 37.14.

On April 16th, 2018, Beazer Homes USA announced that it has scheduled the release of its financial results for the quarter ended March 31st, 2018 on May 02nd, 2018, after the market closes. Management will host a conference call on the same day at 5:00 p.m. ET to discuss the results. The conference call and slide presentation may be accessed under the "Investor Relations" page of the Company's website. Get the full research report on BZH for free by clicking below at: www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=BZH

D.R. Horton

Arlington, Texas headquartered D.R. Horton, Inc.'s stock closed the day 1.07% higher at $43.47 with a total trading volume of 3.88 million shares. The Company's shares have advanced 32.25% over the last twelve months. The stock is trading above its 200-day moving average by 0.19%. Additionally, shares of D.R. Horton have an RSI of 45.39.

On March 26th, 2018, research firm Barclays upgraded the Company's stock rating from 'Equal Weight' to 'Overweight', with a target price of $52 per share.

On March 28th, 2018, D.R. Horton announced that it will release the financial results for its Q2 ended March 31st, 2018 on April 26th, 2018, before the market opens. The Company will host a conference call that morning at 8:30 a.m. ET. A webcast of the call will be available on the Company's investor website. Access the free research report on DHI now by signing up at: www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=DHI

Hovnanian Enterprises

Shares in New Jersey headquartered Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. recorded a trading volume of 564,732 shares. The stock ended yesterday's trading session 0.51% lower at $1.97. The Company's shares have advanced 2.60% in the past month. The stock is trading below its 50-day moving average by 3.51%. Furthermore, shares of Hovnanian Enterprises, which designs, constructs, markets, and sells residential homes in the US, have an RSI of 50.42.

On April 19th, 2018, Hovnanian Enterprises announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, K. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc., has amended certain terms of its previously announced private offer to exchange (the "Exchange Offer") any and all of its $440.0 million outstanding 10.000% Senior Secured Notes due 2022 ("2022 Notes") and $400.0 million outstanding 10.500% Senior Secured Notes due 2024 for its newly issued 3.0% Senior Notes due 2047 and concurrent solicitation of consents, with respect to the 2022 Notes. The Exchange Offer will expire at 11:59 p.m. EDT on May 03rd, 2018, unless extended or earlier terminated. Are you already registered with Wall St. Equities? Do so now for free, and get the report on HOV at: www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=HOV

KB Home

California headquartered KB Home's stock finished Monday's session 0.42% lower at $26.20 with a total trading volume of 2.88 million shares, which was above their three months average volume of 2.20 million shares. The Company's shares have advanced 28.24% in the past twelve months. The stock is trading below its 50-day moving average by 9.76%. Additionally, shares of KB Home, which operates as a homebuilding company in the US, have an RSI of 33.47.

On April 20th, 2018, KB Home announced the grand opening of Creeks on Hickory, a community of new, single-family homes in Frisco and the latest step in the Company's continued expansion in the greater Dallas-Ft. Worth region. Creeks on Hickory's commuter-friendly location offers easy access to Highway 121 and Dallas North Tollway, and is convenient to major employment centers. Aspiring Member, please take a moment to register below for your free research report on KBH at: www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=KBH

--

Wall St. Equities :

Wall St. Equities (WSE) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and micro-cap stocks. WSE has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

WSE has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email info@wallstequities.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charterholder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable-effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by WSE. WSE is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

WSE, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. WSE, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, WSE, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither WSE nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit https://wallstequities.com/legal-disclaimer/

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company, we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: info@wallstequities.com

Phone number: +21-32-044-483

Office Address: 1 Scotts Road #24-10, Shaw Center Singapore 228

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/technical-perspectives-on-residential-construction-stocks----beazer-homes-usa-dr-horton-hovnanian-enterprises-and-kb-home-300635216.html

SOURCE Wall St. Equities