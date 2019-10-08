Technological Advances in Biobetter and Biosimilar Platforms 2019: Therapeutic Outcomes Optimization

DUBLIN, Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Technological Advances in Biobetter and Biosimilar Platforms" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Therapeutically more effective drugs for the treatment of chronic diseases represent a crucial need. Biosimilars and biobetters offer the possibility to lower the cost of treating a variety of chronic diseases. In particular, biosimilars are the less expensive option; however, biobetters have demonstrated to be more effective, even over longer periods of time as compared to biosimilars.



As the major factor propelling the market, both government and private sectors are progressively encouraging the usage of biosimilars and biobetters over conventional small molecules products. In particular, Asian countries count with skilled labor availability, lower manufacturing costs, and less strict regulatory instruments, so that the Asian market for biosimilars and biobetters is expected to experiment a significant growth in the coming five years.



The estimated expiration dates for patent, orphan and original approvals. Among them, patents constitute the main factor determining the moment in which biosimilars can enter the market. The principal trends that are expected to favor the market over the next five years are leading manufacturers progressively focused on strategic collaborations, and a large number of market participants gradually outsourcing the production of biosimilar and biobetter products.



Manufacturers claim for flexible, modular solutions to gain versatility, and thereby become more efficient in terms of yields and costs. Principal trends involve multiple production volumes production on different scales to easily meet the demand by manufacturing multiple products in the same facility and hence obtain higher profits.

Key Topics Covered:



1.0 Executive Summary

1.1 Research Focus - Biosimilars and Biobetters

1.2 Research Scope - Foreseeing Challenges and Solutions

1.3 Analysis Framework - Author's Core Value

1.4 Research Methodology



2.0 Technology Landscape and Trends

2.1 Biosimilars and Biobetters - Two Different Approaches

2.2 Biosimilars and Biobetters - Facts and Opportunities

2.3 Biosimilars and Biobetters - Drawbacks and Challenges



3.0 Technology Status Review and Assessment

3.1 The Biopharmaceutical Industry - Operational Trends

3.2 The Biopharmaceutical Industry - Business Evolution

3.3 The Biopharmaceutical Industry - Business Ecosystem

3.4 The Biopharmaceutical Industry - Technology Focus

3.5 The Biopharmaceutical Industry - Process Optimization

3.6 The Biopharmaceutical Industry - Upstream Process

3.7 The Biopharmaceutical Industry - Downstream Process

3.8 Process Technology Disruptiveness Opportunities

3.9 Bioprocessing Units and Facility Types - Fed-Batch

3.10 Large-scale Stainless Steel Fed-Batch

3.11 Bioprocessing Units and Facility Types - Single-Use Bioreactors

3.12 Single-Use Bioreactors

3.13 Bioprocessing Units and Facility Types - Small-scale Bioreactors

3.14 Small Scale Bioreactors



4.0 Technology Radar and Intelligent Solutions

4.1 Biobetters - Biochemical Improvements

4.2 Biobetters - Biomanufacturing Improvements

4.3 Biobetters - Enhanced Characteristics

4.4 Biosimilars Pipeline Impacting the Biopharmaceutical Market

4.5 Pipeline Products by Development Status

4.6 Pipeline Products by Country

4.7 Marketed Products by Reference Type



5.0 Market Potential and Technology Adoption

5.1 Biosimilars and Biobetters Market Potential

5.2 Biosimilars and Biobetters Market Forecast by Product Type

5.3 Biosimilars and Biobetters Market Growth by Product Type

5.4 Biosimilars and Biobetters Market Forecast by Region

5.5 Biosimilars and Biobetters Market Growth by Region

5.6 Market Adoption Trends for Biosimilars and Biobetters



6.0 Business Landscape and Intellectual Property Analysis

6.1 Actionable Impact on Customers

6.2 Repercussions in Business and Processes

6.3 Patenting Trends and Major Focus

6.4 Technology Transfer Assessment



7.0 Technology Roadmapping

7.1 Typical Value Chain Interactive Model

7.2 Biomanufacturing Technology Roadmap

7.3 Industry Intersection Model

7.4 Crossmapping Continuous Biosimilars Innovations



8.0 Final Insights and Strategic Recommendations

8.1 Overall Environmental Impact Factors

8.2 Best-fit Industry Partnerships - SWOT Analysis

8.3 Novel Business Models to Monetize Biosimilars and Biobetters

8.4 Partners Business and Technology Capabilities

8.5 Strategic Imperatives for Future Growth



9.0 Key Industry Contacts

9.1 Key Industry Influencers

9.2 Key Industry Experts

9.3 Key Industry Authorities

9.4 Key Industry Advisors

9.5 Key Industry Mentors

