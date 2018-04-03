Technology Advisors Inc. Acquires Infor CRM Customer Base from AccelCRM

"We continue to expand our Infor practice," says Technology Advisors CEO, Sam Biardo. "We're looking forward to helping our new clients maximize their CRM potential and develop their strategic CRM plan."

TAI has more than 31 years of experience providing CRM customers nationwide with implementations, training, support, custom configurations, and software add-ons. The company's 17 years of integration expertise enhance its abilities to connect marketing systems, accounting, and specialized programs to users' CRM software.

"Our commitment to customer service was critical to our success," says Scott Smallbeck, founder and managing partner of AccelCRM. "Technology Advisors' philosophy of ongoing support and engagement builds on that tradition, making it the perfect match for our customers."

TAI's acquisition is effective immediately. All transitioned customers can reach out to TAI directly for any CRM consulting needs.

About Technology Advisors Inc.

Technology Advisors Inc. is a global business and technology consulting company specializing in the development of Customer Relationship Management (CRM) processes and technology solutions. Since 1991, the company has helped more than 2,000 businesses increase sales, boost productivity, and improve profitability. For more information, visit: techadv.com.

